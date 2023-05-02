Tiger Woods parts ways with Caddie Joe LaCava after 12 years

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods and his caddie Joe LaCava have parted ways after 12 long years of association, as per reports. LaCava, who is like a father figure to the golfer, was recently seen with him at the 2023 Augusta Masters.

Mark Steinberg, Tiger Woods' agent, reportedly confirmed the news while speaking with ESPN.

He said:

"Joe called Tiger to ask him and get his approval. Of course, Tiger gave it. Tiger and Joe are like brothers, tremendous friends. You shouldn't read anything more in to that other than Joe wants to caddie. He loves it. It's his passion. He's great at it and one of the best."

TWLEGION @TWlegion ‘MOVING ON’: Tiger’s agent has given ESPN additional insights into Joe LaCava’s departure: "Joe called Tiger to ask him and get his approval," Steinberg said. "Of course, Tiger gave it. Tiger and Joe are like brothers, tremendous friends. You shouldn't read anything more in to… ‘MOVING ON’: Tiger’s agent has given ESPN additional insights into Joe LaCava’s departure: "Joe called Tiger to ask him and get his approval," Steinberg said. "Of course, Tiger gave it. Tiger and Joe are like brothers, tremendous friends. You shouldn't read anything more in to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨‘MOVING ON’: Tiger’s agent has given ESPN additional insights into Joe LaCava’s departure: "Joe called Tiger to ask him and get his approval," Steinberg said. "Of course, Tiger gave it. Tiger and Joe are like brothers, tremendous friends. You shouldn't read anything more in to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Since Tiger Woods has already confirmed that he will be on a limited schedule, this has to be the reason for Joe LaCava parting ways with the 15-time major champion.

Steinberg added:

"Tiger said repeatedly he's going to play a very limited schedule around the majors, his events, the father-son, assuming that everything goes well in the rehab and recovery. Joe wants to work, and so I think Tiger got that. We're just moving on."

Mark Steinberg praised Joe LaCava and his long-time loyalty to Tiger Woods.

He said:

"The thing about Joe is he's as loyal as loyal gets. The amount of time that he’s spent at home when guys would, I mean, there's so many guys out here that would have him caddie in an instant."

While speaking to ESPN, Steinberg added:

"When he was loyal to Tiger and Tiger's probably telling him to go caddie, go do whatever, and Joe, that’s just not the kind of guy Joe is … Obviously I don't know the details and don't know how long it is or what's going on, but I know that that's something that would never ever, ever be done if Tiger would not OK that."

As per Dan Rapaport's tweet, Tiger Woods has expressed gratitude to his long-time caddie and wished him success in the future.

Tiger said:

"You'd be crazy not to take the job. Go for it. Go wins some tournaments and have a great time."

Dan Rapaport @Daniel_Rapaport



Per Joey, Tiger said: “You’d be crazy not to take the job. Go for it. Go wins some tournaments and have a great time.” Dan Rapaport @Daniel_Rapaport Pour one out. Pour one out. https://t.co/SNMz9ERAus Joe LaCava called Tiger right after he got the offer from Cantlay.Per Joey, Tiger said: “You’d be crazy not to take the job. Go for it. Go wins some tournaments and have a great time.” twitter.com/daniel_rapapor… Joe LaCava called Tiger right after he got the offer from Cantlay. Per Joey, Tiger said: “You’d be crazy not to take the job. Go for it. Go wins some tournaments and have a great time.” twitter.com/daniel_rapapor…

"I wasn't actively looking"- Tiger Woods caddie Joe LaCava speaks on his recent association with Patrick Cantlay

Since Woods is out of action due to an ankle injury, his caddie, LaCava, was seen teaming up with Patrick Cantlay. After Cantlay's practice round last week on Tuesday, Joe LaCava spoke with the PGA Tour and said:

"I wasn't actively looking. I missed it and I wanted to work more. He knows me well enough, and I know him well enough, that we know it's hopefully-slash-probably going to work."

Todd Lewis @ToddLewisGC On the bag for @patrick_cantlay this week at the @WellsFargoGolf and for the foreseeable future is Joe Lacava who got the blessing from friend and former boss @TigerWoods to make the move to Cantlay. This is not a one off but a full time move for Lacava. On the bag for @patrick_cantlay this week at the @WellsFargoGolf and for the foreseeable future is Joe Lacava who got the blessing from friend and former boss @TigerWoods to make the move to Cantlay. This is not a one off but a full time move for Lacava. https://t.co/nAIMtmylpb

While speaking with Sports Illustrated, Joe LaCava shared that he had a phone call with Tiger Woods. He said that it was tough, but Tiger blessed him for the future. He also hopes that they will continue to have a healthy relationship.

He said:

"We're still very tight. It wasn't like it ended where he's healthy and going to play a full schedule. It's a different set of circumstances. It was still a tough call. But like Fred 10 or 12 years ago, I'd like to think we're still going to be good friends, text back and forth, whatever."

Joe LaCava was also seen caddying for Fred Couples just two weeks ago at the TPC Louisiana.

Poll : 0 votes