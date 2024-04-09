Tiger Woods has the possibility for 2025 Ryder Cup captaincy: Talks underway with PGA Tour CEO

The days of Tiger Woods playing in the Ryder Cup may have passed, but that doesn't mean he can't contribute to his country. In fact, reports stated that he gave some advice to the Americans in their 2023 defeat, and a new report has surfaced that he is talking about becoming captain for his side in 2025.

Expand Tweet

Via Great Britain News, the legendary golfer said:

"We are still talking about it. It's something Seth [PGA CEO Waugh] and I are going to sit back and talk about after this event."

He confirmed that he's talking with PGA CEO Seth Waugh about his role there, but that they haven't been able to iron things out yet due to the current schedule in golf. With the Masters upon us and Woods firmly believing that he might be able to win, that's where his focus is:

"I said I'm gonna be busy for a couple of weeks so let me focus on this week and hopefully getting another jacket. And then we can talk about it next week. If everything comes together this week, I think I can get one more."

Woods is a longshot to win the Masters, but he was a longshot in 2019 when he shocked the entire world by emerging victorious. It remains a difficult reality to envision in 2024, but Woods has been preparing and taking some time off to ensure a healthier version of himself at Augusta this year.

Tiger Woods could be Ryder Cup captain sooner rather than later

The 82-time PGA Tour winner hasn't been in the Ryder Cup in over five years, but he did play in 1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2012 and 2018. He played in a total of 37 matches, with four wins, two losses and two halves coming in singles.

He also added four wins, nine losses and one halved match in foursomes, and was 5-10-0 in four-ball play. He was one of the United States' best players at the Ryder Cup, and he could be their next captain.

Tiger Woods at the 2018 Ryder Cup

Current captain Zach Johnson admitted some struggles in his captaincy via Sports Illustrated:

“I've got a lot of 20/20-hindsight things that I certainly think about. Arguably, some regrets. But I think again something of that magnitude, win or lose, you're going to have that, that's sports. And I think that's when you care, you're passionate about something, you're going to have those natural feelings.”

It is not an easy job to do, but Woods is one of the greatest golfers to ever play, and his knowledge and wisdom might help him do a wonderful job if he were to ever become captain one day.

If he does take the role and does well, he could be a long-term fit. For example, Luke Donald took over as captain in 2023, and he's already confirmed to be the European side's leader once again in 2025, and there's no telling if or when he'll be replaced. Woods might follow the same trajectory.