Tiger Woods provides major medical update ahead of 2024 Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods is set to tee off this Thursday, February 15, at the 2024 Genesis Invitational. The 15-time major champion looked very good both in the practice rounds and in the pro-am event, held on Wednesday.

After playing the pro-am accompanied by National Football League (NFL) star Josh Allen, Tiger Woods held a press conference from the Riviera Country Club, home of the Genesis Invitational. Among the many topics he discussed was his current physical condition.

When asked by reporters, Tiger Woods addressed the issue of his ankle injury that kept him off the course for six months during 2023. On the matter, Woods was succinct but clear. This is what he had to say (via PGA Tour News Service):

"My ankle doesn't hurt anymore, because the bones aren't rubbing anymore."

The issue was addressed more generally by Tiger Woods at other points in the interview. He reflected on the challenge of preparing for a PGA Tour-level tournament after the injuries he suffered (via PGA Tour news service):

"It's been a long going process, to see how the body feels from the day to day and the grind of trying to practice and get ready for an event. Just the aging process, overall. That's been the trick of it, the challenge of it. This is my first Tour event back since I have my ankle fused, so, that's different."

"I've had two softy events, playing at Hero and the PNC, so, I'm trying to get used to the new feels of the body. That will always be the challenge of being tour ready. That's what we've been trying to do the last couple of weeks."

Tiger Woods had to withdraw from The Masters in April 2023, due to foot ailments. This led to ankle fusion surgery, which kept him out of competitive activity until the end of 2023. In fact, the Genesis Invitational is his first official event in 10 months.

What else did Tiger Woods talk about during the press conference?

Tiger Woods showed a lot of confidence when he said that winning the event would be a very good thing for him. He also talked about the experience of playing with Josh Allen, who he said is an excellent golfer.

In addition, Woods answered questions about his thoughts on the Strategic Sport Group (SSG) deal and dubbed it an agreement to cement the future of the PGA Tour.

To a similar question about Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), Woods responded that negotiations were continuing under the framework agreement, but that interests had evolved.

Woods added that he has never personally met the senior management of PIF, and that the evolution of interest is not necessarily a positive or negative thing, but the way the negotiations have been going.