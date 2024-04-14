Tiger Woods was one of the PGA Tour Player Directors who met with Yasir Al-Rumayyan in the Bahamas a few weeks ago. At the time, several reports indicated that Woods and Al-Rumayyan even played a round of golf the day after the meeting.

The closeness of the Masters Tournament and Tiger Woods' participation in it put press interest in that event on hold. Now that Woods has finished his four rounds at the Augusta National Golf Club, the Bahamas meeting is back on world golf's public agenda.

After finishing his fourth round of the Masters, Tiger Woods met with the press as usual. A journalist asked him if he thought they were closer to a deal with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) after meeting with Al-Rumayyan, and this was Woods' answer:

"I don't know if we're closer, but certainly we're headed in the right direction. That was a very positive meeting and I think both sides came away from the meeting feeling positive."

In the same interview, Tiger Woods was asked about his preparation plan for upcoming tournaments. He said:

"Just keep lifting, keep the molds going, keep the body moving, keep getting stronger, keep progressing and hopefully the practice sessions will keep getting longer."

An overview of Tiger Woods' performance at the 2024 Masters

Woods called his first two rounds at the Masters 2024 "a good fight". Woods finished Thursday with a score of 1-over, while on Friday he posted a score of even par. At 1 over after 36 holes, Woods was seven strokes behind the leader.

However, the third round was the worst of his career at the Masters. Woods carded two birdies, eight bogeys and two consecutive double bogeys on the 7th and 8th. In fact, it was the first time Woods double-bogeyed the 8th in 99 rounds at Augusta National.

Sunday was a little better for Woods, with one birdie, three bogeys and a triple bogey. With this performance, he left his score at 16 under after 72 holes.

However, Woods also set a record at the Masters 2024, becoming the player with the most consecutive cuts made at Augusta National, with 24.