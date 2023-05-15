Tiger Woods' putters from the 1990s sold for over $200,000 

Two of Tiger Woods' putters from the 1990s were auctioned for more than $200,000 as per Golf Digest.
Woods used the TTA Scotty Cameron Teryllium Newport model putter during the 1998 PGA Tour season and was later gifted to NFL Hall of Famer Andre Reed. Reed raised $221,376 for the putter and the amount will go to the Andre Reed Foundation.
The other putter that went under the hammer was a custom backup putter made by Cameron in 1999, which raked in the sum of $201,250. The putter also comprised a letter of authenticity by Cameron himself.
The auction was themed on The Masters and it concluded on the final day of the first major of the season.
Earlier this year, a golf ball used by Woods to win the 1997 Masters was sold for $64,124.40. It was the only known ball of that tournament.
Most expensive items auctioned at 2023 Masters Week Auctions
- Tiger's 1999 "Original 5" Personal Backup Scotty Cameron Putter: $201,251
- Tiger's Personally Used Scotty Cameron Newport Tei3 Putter (from Collectable): $221,376
- Photo Matched Tiger Woods Sunday Red Tournament-Used Shirt from 2002 Doral: $15,352
- Jack Nicklaus' Golf Ball from Sunday 1986 Masters Tournament: $32,906
- Tiger's Final Round Golf Ball from 1997 Masters Tournament: $64,124
- 1934 Masters Tournament Photo of Bobby Jones & Walter Hagen [PSA Type 1 : $6,510
- Augusta National Grand Opening 1933 Photograph [PSA Type 1] : $6,510
- 1934 Masters Tournament Opening Day Bobby Jones Amen Corner Photo [PSA Type 1]: $18,575
- 2001 Scotty Cameron Masters Champ #12 of 25 SS Tiger Woods Personal Specs Putter: $77,591
- 1993 Ryder Cup Trophy from The Belfry: $17,300
- Tiger's Nike Wedge Used to Win 2013 Players Championship: $10,486
- 1976 Augusta National Jamboree Winner's Trophy: $3,037
- 1934 Masters Program: $16,886
- Bobby Jones & OB Keeler 1930 Grand Slam Photo [PSA Type 1]: $2,950
- 1931 Magnolia Lane During Augusta National Construction Photo [PSA Type 1]: $23,825
- 1933 Augusta National Grand Opening Clubhouse Photo [PSA Type 1]: $48,178
- c1910s Silver Queen Advertising Figure (Holy Grail - 1 of 2 Known): $32,906
- c1920 Silver King Advertising Figure: $12,688
- Scarce c1940s Lazy Bones Lady Golfer Store Display: $2,880
- 1964 Masters Badge PSA 10 [Pop 1]: $2,282
- Complete Run of 1962-2022 Masters Badges Collection: $13,548
- 2021 Masters Badge Signed by Hideki Matsuyama PSA 9 Auto 10: $7,162
- Ben Hogan & Arnold Palmer Dual Signed 16x20 Smoking Photo: $23,274
- Woods Pro Debut Full Ticket 1992 Nissan LA Open [PSA]: $9,185
Costliest Tiger Woods items auctioned
Here's the list of some of the most expensive Tiger Woods' memorabilia auctioned:
- Tiger Woods 2000-2001 Tiger Slam Winning Irons: $5,156,162
- Tiger's Personal 2002 Scotty Cameron Backup Putter: $393,300
- Tiger's Personal Red Dot Scotty Cameron Backup Putter: $328,577
- Tiger's Personal 2001 Scotty Cameron Backup Putter: $154,928
- Tiger's Sunday Red Shirt from the 2010 Masters Tournament: $139,349
- 1992 Tiger Woods PGA Debut Ticket (Signed by 16-year-old Tiger): $104,694
- Tiger's Personal Signed Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Red Dot Putter: $104,694
- Tiger's Sunday 2000 US Open Golf Glove (Signed & Inscribed by Tiger): $96,198
- Woods' 2000 Scotty Cameron Newport ll GSS Backup Putter: $88,810