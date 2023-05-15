Tiger Woods' putters from the 1990s sold for over $200,000 

Two of Tiger Woods' putters from the 1990s were auctioned for more than $200,000 as per Golf Digest.

Woods used the TTA Scotty Cameron Teryllium Newport model putter during the 1998 PGA Tour season and was later gifted to NFL Hall of Famer Andre Reed. Reed raised $221,376 for the putter and the amount will go to the Andre Reed Foundation.

The other putter that went under the hammer was a custom backup putter made by Cameron in 1999, which raked in the sum of $201,250. The putter also comprised a letter of authenticity by Cameron himself.

The auction was themed on The Masters and it concluded on the final day of the first major of the season.

Earlier this year, a golf ball used by Woods to win the 1997 Masters was sold for $64,124.40. It was the only known ball of that tournament.

Most expensive items auctioned at 2023 Masters Week Auctions

Tiger's 1999 "Original 5" Personal Backup Scotty Cameron Putter: $201,251

Tiger's Personally Used Scotty Cameron Newport Tei3 Putter (from Collectable): $221,376

Photo Matched Tiger Woods Sunday Red Tournament-Used Shirt from 2002 Doral: $15,352

Jack Nicklaus' Golf Ball from Sunday 1986 Masters Tournament: $32,906

Tiger's Final Round Golf Ball from 1997 Masters Tournament: $64,124

1934 Masters Tournament Photo of Bobby Jones & Walter Hagen [PSA Type 1 : $6,510

Augusta National Grand Opening 1933 Photograph [PSA Type 1] : $6,510

1934 Masters Tournament Opening Day Bobby Jones Amen Corner Photo [PSA Type 1]: $18,575

2001 Scotty Cameron Masters Champ #12 of 25 SS Tiger Woods Personal Specs Putter: $77,591

1993 Ryder Cup Trophy from The Belfry: $17,300

Tiger's Nike Wedge Used to Win 2013 Players Championship: $10,486

1976 Augusta National Jamboree Winner's Trophy: $3,037

1934 Masters Program: $16,886

Bobby Jones & OB Keeler 1930 Grand Slam Photo [PSA Type 1]: $2,950

1931 Magnolia Lane During Augusta National Construction Photo [PSA Type 1]: $23,825

1933 Augusta National Grand Opening Clubhouse Photo [PSA Type 1]: $48,178

c1910s Silver Queen Advertising Figure (Holy Grail - 1 of 2 Known): $32,906

c1920 Silver King Advertising Figure: $12,688

Scarce c1940s Lazy Bones Lady Golfer Store Display: $2,880

1964 Masters Badge PSA 10 [Pop 1]: $2,282

Complete Run of 1962-2022 Masters Badges Collection: $13,548

2021 Masters Badge Signed by Hideki Matsuyama PSA 9 Auto 10: $7,162

Ben Hogan & Arnold Palmer Dual Signed 16x20 Smoking Photo: $23,274

Woods Pro Debut Full Ticket 1992 Nissan LA Open [PSA]: $9,185

Costliest Tiger Woods items auctioned

Here's the list of some of the most expensive Tiger Woods' memorabilia auctioned:

Tiger Woods 2000-2001 Tiger Slam Winning Irons: $5,156,162

Tiger's Personal 2002 Scotty Cameron Backup Putter: $393,300

Tiger's Personal Red Dot Scotty Cameron Backup Putter: $328,577

Tiger's Personally Used Scotty Cameron Newport Tei3 Putter (from Collectable): $221,376

Tiger Woods 1999 "Original 5" Personal Backup Scotty Cameron Putter: $201,251

Tiger's Personal 2001 Scotty Cameron Backup Putter: $154,928

Tiger's Sunday Red Shirt from the 2010 Masters Tournament: $139,349

1992 Tiger Woods PGA Debut Ticket (Signed by 16-year-old Tiger): $104,694

Tiger's Personal Signed Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Red Dot Putter: $104,694

Tiger's Sunday 2000 US Open Golf Glove (Signed & Inscribed by Tiger): $96,198

Woods' 2000 Scotty Cameron Newport ll GSS Backup Putter: $88,810

