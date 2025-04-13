Tiger Woods receives heartfelt on-air message from Jim Nantz during the Masters 2025

CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz sent a heartfelt on-air message to Tiger Woods during the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Woods has five green jackets to his name, the second-most Masters wins of all time.

The former World No.1 isn't playing in this year's major championship after his recent Achilles tendon injury. Nantz, known for the iconic phrase "Hello, friends," took a moment a moment to express well wishes during the broadcast, saying:

"We wish you well, Tiger."

Nantz and Woods share a decades-long Masters history. Nantz famously called Woods' first victory at Augusta National in 1997, "a win for the ages." He won the tournament by 12 strokes over Tom Kite, becoming the youngest winner of the tournament at age 21.

In March, Tiger Woods announced on X that he had ruptured his Achilles tendon during training, which required surgery. This is the fifth time Woods is missing the tournament, having previously withdrawn in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2021.

This year, McIlroy is the top contender at the Masters tournament. He is leading the leaderboard after three rounds. Speaking on the Dan Patrick Show, Nantz promised to use the phrase "Glory for Rroy" during the broadcast if the Northern Irishman completes the career Grand Slam by winning the Masters.

He said (via DanPatrickShow on X):

"That's not bad... I'm gonna tell you right now, glory for Rory, if he wins next week, it may not be the final putt call, but it will be said somewhere from the end of the competition when we sign off the air. "Glory for Rory, I will be channeling you Dan (Patrick) at the moment, you have my word right now, if McIlroy wins, I'm gonna say something about glory for Rory."

Only five players have completed a golf career Grand Slam: Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods. Rory McIlroy will become the sixth player to complete it.

Tiger Woods to partner with Augusta National Golf Club for a par-3 nine-hole course

Even though Tiger Woods isn't playing at Augusta National Golf Club this year, he has partnered with the club for the development of a nine-hole par-3 course, The Loop at the Patch, to honor caddies.

Further, Woods' organization, TGR Foundation, will establish a TGR Learning Lab in Augusta for underserved students in the region. The learning center is scheduled to open in 2028. On April 8, Woods wrote on X:

"I'm proud to partner with Augusta National Golf Club to expand educational and golf opportunities in the Augusta community. Together, we will establish a TGR Learning Lab focused on STEAM education and renovate the historic Augusta Municipal Golf Course, "The Patch," with a new 9-hole short course designed by TGR Design. It means a lot to be able to create opportunities that uplift and inspire the next generation."

With Woods' injury expected to take four to six months to heal, he is likely to miss the next three Majors as well. Notably, he played in all four major championships last year.

