Tiger Woods receives prestigious USGA’s Bob Jones Award for 2024

The United States Golf Association (USGA) has awarded Tiger Woods the Bob Jones Award for 2024. He has been given the highest USGA honor for his 'commitment to sportsmanship and respect for golf's traditions'.

The Bob Jones Award is given annually to celebrate the legacy of golf legend Robert Tyre Jones Jr., one of the most celebrated golfers. Jones had won 13 Majors in his career.

Although Woods hasn't been very active on the golf course for the last few years, USGA CEO Mike Whan said in the statement that the award was beyond the playing performance as it recognized the lasting impact of the individual who changed the image of the game and also helped in the growth of the game.

"There are very few who stand alongside Tiger Woods in terms of on-course accomplishments, and he is in a class of his own when it comes to the impact he has made on the game and future generations who will play it," Whan said as per the USGA's released statement.

In the released statement, Woods said that Bob Jones was a pillar of the game because of the integrity he played with.

"I’m truly humbled to receive the award that bears his name and join the many who have received it before me who continue his legacy," Woods was quoted as saying via USGA. "It’s especially fitting to receive this honor from the USGA, which has meant so much to my career and the entire game of golf."

Just like Bob Jones, Tiger Woods has also won nine USGA titles in his career, so far. Besides three US Open titles (2000, 2002, and 2008), Woods won three U.S. Junior Amateurs (1991–1993) as well as three consecutive U.S. Amateurs (1994–1996).

Who have been the USGA Bob Jones award recipients in the past? List explored

Here's the list of the USGA Bob Jones Award recipients over the years:

1955: Francis Ouimet

1956: William C. Campbell

1957: Mildred D. Zaharias

1958: Margaret Curtis

1959: Findlay S. Douglas

1960: Charles Evans Jr.

1961: Joseph B. Carr

1962: Horton Smith

1963: Patty Berg

1964: Charles Coe

1965: Glenna Collett Vare

1966: Gary Player

1967: Richard S. Tufts

1968: Robert B. Dickson

1969: Gerald H. Micklem

1970: Roberto de Vicenzo

1971: Arnold Palmer

1972: Michael Bonallack

1973: Gene Littler

1974: Byron Nelson

1975: Jack Nicklaus

1976: Ben Hogan

1977: Joseph C. Dey Jr.

1978: Bing Crosby & Bob Hope

1979: Tom Kite

1980: Charles Yates

1981: JoAnne Carner

1982: William J. Patton

1983: Maureen Ruttle Garrett

1984: R. Jay Sigel

1985: Fuzzy Zoeller

1986: Jess Sweetser

1987: Tom Watson

1988: Isaac B. Grainger

1989: Chi Chi Rodriguez

1990: Peggy Kirk Bell

1991: Ben Crenshaw

1992: Gene Sarazen

1993: P.J. Boatwright Jr.

1994: Lewis Oehmig

1995: Herbert Warren Wind

1996: Betsy Rawls

1997: Fred Brand Jr.

1998: Nancy Lopez

1999: Edgar Updegraff

2000: Barbara McIntire

2001: Thomas Cousins

2002: Judy Rankin

2003: Carol Semple Thompson

2004: Jackie Burke Jr.

2005: Nick Price

2006: Jay Haas

2007: Louise Suggs

2008: George H.W. Bush

2009: O. Gordon Brewer Jr.

2010: Mickey Wright

2011: Lorena Ochoa

2012: Annika Sorenstam

2013: Davis Love III

2014: Payne Stewart

2015: Barbara Nicklaus

2016: Judy Bell

2017: Bob Ford

2018: Dennis Walters

2019: Lee Elder

2020: Se Ri Pak

2021: Robert C. Lewis, Jr.

2022: Juli Inkster

2023: Johnny Miller

2024: Tiger Woods