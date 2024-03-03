Tiger Woods receives prestigious USGA’s Bob Jones Award for 2024

The United States Golf Association (USGA) has awarded Tiger Woods the Bob Jones Award for 2024. He has been given the highest USGA honor for his 'commitment to sportsmanship and respect for golf's traditions'.
The Bob Jones Award is given annually to celebrate the legacy of golf legend Robert Tyre Jones Jr., one of the most celebrated golfers. Jones had won 13 Majors in his career.
Although Woods hasn't been very active on the golf course for the last few years, USGA CEO Mike Whan said in the statement that the award was beyond the playing performance as it recognized the lasting impact of the individual who changed the image of the game and also helped in the growth of the game.
"There are very few who stand alongside Tiger Woods in terms of on-course accomplishments, and he is in a class of his own when it comes to the impact he has made on the game and future generations who will play it," Whan said as per the USGA's released statement.
In the released statement, Woods said that Bob Jones was a pillar of the game because of the integrity he played with.
"I’m truly humbled to receive the award that bears his name and join the many who have received it before me who continue his legacy," Woods was quoted as saying via USGA. "It’s especially fitting to receive this honor from the USGA, which has meant so much to my career and the entire game of golf."
Just like Bob Jones, Tiger Woods has also won nine USGA titles in his career, so far. Besides three US Open titles (2000, 2002, and 2008), Woods won three U.S. Junior Amateurs (1991–1993) as well as three consecutive U.S. Amateurs (1994–1996).
Who have been the USGA Bob Jones award recipients in the past? List explored
Here's the list of the USGA Bob Jones Award recipients over the years:
- 1955: Francis Ouimet
- 1956: William C. Campbell
- 1957: Mildred D. Zaharias
- 1958: Margaret Curtis
- 1959: Findlay S. Douglas
- 1960: Charles Evans Jr.
- 1961: Joseph B. Carr
- 1962: Horton Smith
- 1963: Patty Berg
- 1964: Charles Coe
- 1965: Glenna Collett Vare
- 1966: Gary Player
- 1967: Richard S. Tufts
- 1968: Robert B. Dickson
- 1969: Gerald H. Micklem
- 1970: Roberto de Vicenzo
- 1971: Arnold Palmer
- 1972: Michael Bonallack
- 1973: Gene Littler
- 1974: Byron Nelson
- 1975: Jack Nicklaus
- 1976: Ben Hogan
- 1977: Joseph C. Dey Jr.
- 1978: Bing Crosby & Bob Hope
- 1979: Tom Kite
- 1980: Charles Yates
- 1981: JoAnne Carner
- 1982: William J. Patton
- 1983: Maureen Ruttle Garrett
- 1984: R. Jay Sigel
- 1985: Fuzzy Zoeller
- 1986: Jess Sweetser
- 1987: Tom Watson
- 1988: Isaac B. Grainger
- 1989: Chi Chi Rodriguez
- 1990: Peggy Kirk Bell
- 1991: Ben Crenshaw
- 1992: Gene Sarazen
- 1993: P.J. Boatwright Jr.
- 1994: Lewis Oehmig
- 1995: Herbert Warren Wind
- 1996: Betsy Rawls
- 1997: Fred Brand Jr.
- 1998: Nancy Lopez
- 1999: Edgar Updegraff
- 2000: Barbara McIntire
- 2001: Thomas Cousins
- 2002: Judy Rankin
- 2003: Carol Semple Thompson
- 2004: Jackie Burke Jr.
- 2005: Nick Price
- 2006: Jay Haas
- 2007: Louise Suggs
- 2008: George H.W. Bush
- 2009: O. Gordon Brewer Jr.
- 2010: Mickey Wright
- 2011: Lorena Ochoa
- 2012: Annika Sorenstam
- 2013: Davis Love III
- 2014: Payne Stewart
- 2015: Barbara Nicklaus
- 2016: Judy Bell
- 2017: Bob Ford
- 2018: Dennis Walters
- 2019: Lee Elder
- 2020: Se Ri Pak
- 2021: Robert C. Lewis, Jr.
- 2022: Juli Inkster
- 2023: Johnny Miller
- 2024: Tiger Woods