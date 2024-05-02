Tiger Woods receives a special exemption from the US Open to play at Pinehurst

Tiger Woods does not have automatic qualifiers into every single Major tournament this year, but he aims to play in them. The U.S. Open is going to oblige him, as the legendary golfer was given a special exemption into the field to visit Pinehurst this year.

Each Major tournament has the option to send special invites to anyone who doesn't ordinarily qualify that they deem a good choice. Woods did not qualify through the normal methods, such as playing a qualifier or earning a high enough OWGR rank, but he is Tiger Woods and the U.S. Open wants him in the field.

It remains to be seen how he will make his way into other Major tournaments where he doesn't already have a spot in the field, but he has at least checked the 2024 U.S. Open off the list.

Woods said of the invitation:

"I'm honored to receive this exemption & could not be more excited for the opportunity to compete in this year’s U.S. Open, especially at Pinehurst, a venue that means so much to the game.”

Tiger Woods has not won a Major tournament since 2019.

Tiger Woods still aiming for monthly tournaments

Before he officially returned from ankle surgery, Tiger Woods said that the goal was to play once a month on the PGA Tour, including Major tournaments. With the next three months containing Majors, it's time for Woods to embark on that journey.

Tiger Woods wants to play all Majors

Woods still believes he can do it. He said via ESPN:

"I have basically the next three months -- three majors -- and hopefully that works out," he said.

Woods also said that he has had to do ice plunges almost every day and that he's sore often after withstanding the weekend of The Masters Tournament. He will have roughly a month before the PGA Championship, and then a month between the final two Majors as well.

Woods is 48 and doesn't have the best health anymore. He took the workload of the Masters in stride despite struggling, but he will now try to be ready to do that again.