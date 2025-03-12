Tiger Woods down to "recreational golfer," according to $25M-worth sports journalist

In the wake of Tiger Woods announcing that he underwent achilles surgery, ESPN journalist Stephen A. Smith speculated about the current state of the 49 year old's career as a golfer.

Ad

The achilles surgery will sideline Tiger indefinitely and he likely will not play in any of the four major championships this year.

On his ESPN show, First Take, Smith (who has a net worth of $25 million via Sportskeeda) said he believes Tiger's career as a serious competative golfer on the PGA Tour is essentially over. "Awful Announcing" on X posted the video of Smith's analysis.

"I mean no disrespect. To me, Tiger Woods is a recreational golfer at this point... his health is so bad. He's gone through so many physical tragedies... walking the 18-hole course is not something he can do anymore and that has been the case for years," Smith says in the video.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tiger has played a limited schedule since his near-fatal car accident in February of 2021.

The future of Tiger Woods' golf career is uncertain in wake of recent surgery

Tiger Woods at the 2024 Masters (via Getty)

The 15-time major champion has not played more than five events in a season since the car accident. In the few events he's played over the last few years, he has not contended in any of them.

Ad

In 2024, Tiger played in five tournaments, only playing all four rounds once. At last year's Genesis Invitational, which he hosts, he withdrew early in the second round due to an illness. At the Masters two months later, Woods made the cut and played all four rounds, though he didn't contend. He finished in solo last place after making the cut.

Tiger played in the final three majors in 2024 but struggled, missing the cut in all three events. At the PGA Championship, he shot seven over par through the first two rounds. Valhalla was the site of one of Tiger's greatest triumphs back during his prime.

Ad

Tiger won the 2000 PGA Championship at Valhalla, which was his third consecutive major title. After winning the 2000 U.S. Open and Open Championship in dominant fashion, he won the PGA Championship in a playoff.

In the first two rounds, he was paired with Jack Nicklaus, who was played in his final PGA Championship. The torch was officially passed to Tiger, who would go on to win the 2001 Masters, becoming the only player ever to hold all four major titles at once.

Ad

Tiger Woods at the 2024 U.S. Open (via Getty)

Tiger also finished at seven over par through two rounds at last year's U.S. Open at Pinehurst, missing the cut. He struggled mightily at the Open Championship at Royal Troon, missing the cut after being 14 over par through two rounds.

With his achilles injury putting him out indefinitely, his golf future is uncertain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback