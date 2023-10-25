Tiger Woods reportedly increased his practice routine ahead of a potential comeback

Tiger Woods, a living legend of world golf, has been out of competitive activity for six months. His most recent tournament was the Masters in April, from which he withdrew after two rounds. However, everything seems to indicate that this bad patch is coming to an end.

The team of content creators who manage the X (formerly Twitter) TWLEGION account, dedicated to following everything related to Tiger Woods, reported on Wednesday that the player has increased the frequency and intensity of his training.

According to the account, Tiger Woods has improved his sporting form. It is also speculated that his return to the competitive level could happen at the Hero World Challenge at the end of November.

An alternative date for the return, according to TWLEGION on X, would be the PNC Championship, to be played in mid-December. Woods will also be one of the stars participating in the TGL Golf League starting in January 2024.

Rumors of Tiger Woods' return began several weeks ago. He has been spotted on more and more golf courses, usually accompanied by his son. But he has not just been a spectator, he has been actively playing.

In addition, Woods announced the field for the Hero World Challenge (a tournament he is the main host of) a week ago, leaving one spot unfilled. Officials said that the identity of the player who will fill that spot will be announced at a later date, but the golf world has interpreted it as the biggest clue that Woods could return during this tournament.

Will Tiger Woods ever return to the PGA Tour?

Tiger Woods saw his normal competitive activity interrupted in 2021. This was due to a car accident that occurred near Los Angeles in February 2021. The accident resulted in injuries to his right leg and ankle.

Woods during his last tournament so far, The Masters, 2023 (Image via Getty).

In the months that followed, Woods underwent surgery to repair these injuries and also suffered from plantar fasciitis. These conditions delayed his return to the course, which he has only been able to do occasionally, like at The Masters 2023.

Woods, 47, assured that he will not return full-time to the PGA Tour in an interview with Golf Digest in 2021. However, he did not talk about a definitive retirement from professional golf at the highest level.

Here's what Tiger Woods had to say to Golf Digest in November 2021:

“I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day — never full time, ever again — but pick and choose, just like Mr. (Ben) Hogan did. Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that. You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.”

Woods is one of the greatest professional golfers of all time, with 110 professional victories, including 82 on the PGA Tour (15 Majors). He also holds countless records in the sport.