Tiger Woods reveals he had surgery to repair Achilles tendon rupture

Tiger Woods isn't going to be making a return to PGA Tour play anytime soon. He was ramping up training to eventually return and probably play in the Masters next month, but he suffered an injury in the process.

Ad

He felt a sharp pain in his Achilles, which eventually was revealed to have ruptured in the process. A ruptured Achilles requires up to six months to recover from, but Woods, at his age, may have a more difficult process.

On Tuesday, Tiger Woods revealed all of this in a shock statement, saying on X:

"This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon... I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to Dr. Stucken, who did the surgery, everything went "smoothly", and all parties expect a "full recovery" for the legendary golfer. With at least six months off, Woods may not be able to play until 2026. Woods played in all but one of his team's TGL matches, but he did not play any PGA Tour events in 2025.

Tiger Woods won't continue epic Masters streak

Prior to his shocking injury, Tiger Woods' most likely reappearance would've been at the Masters. He always tries to play Majors, and it's the first one of the year. It's also golf's most prestigious tournament.

Ad

Woods has a lifetime exemption into it, thanks to any one of his five green jackets, but he won't be able to play this year. While it won't technically end his epic streak, it will pause it and take away his chance of extending it for now.

Tiger Woods won't play the Masters (Image via Imagn)

Woods has made the cut at Augusta National 24 times in a row, more than anyone else. Had he played and made the cut this year, it would've gone to 25. He'll have to wait for 2026 at the earliest to try again.

Last year, Woods made the cut but languished in the final two rounds and finished dead last among the remaining players, but he did make the cut. That was not the case in the PGA Championship, US Open, or Open Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback