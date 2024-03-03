Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy among featured players at the Seminole Pro-Member event in Florida

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are set to compete at the prestigious Seminole Pro-Member tournament on Monday, March 4 at the Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida.
The tournament, known for attracting top-ranked golfers, celebrities, and sports stars, promises a day of intense competition on the greens. Teeing off in groups of four, the action begins early in the morning.
Woods will pair alongside his close friend Justin Thomas, accompanied by Mike Walrath and Seth Waugh. The group will tee off at 7:47 a.m. ET.
Meanwhile, McIlroy, alongside his father Gerry McIlroy and professional golfer Padraig Harrington, will start their round at 8:32 a.m. ET, with Ed Herlihy completing the quartet.
The event also boasts the presence of other notable pros such as LPGA Tour player Nelly Korda, 2024 The American Express winner Nick Dunlap, and PGA Tour player Akshay Bhatia.
Woods had last played at the Genesis Invitational last month but was forced to withdraw from the competition due to his sickness. Meanwhile, McIlroy has been playing at this week's Cognizant Classic, which will have its finale on Sunday, March 3.
Who will play at the 2024 Seminole Pro-Member event?
Here is the field of the 2024 Seminole Pro-Member event:
