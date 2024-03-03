Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy among featured players at the Seminole Pro-Member event in Florida

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are set to compete at the prestigious Seminole Pro-Member tournament on Monday, March 4 at the Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida.

The tournament, known for attracting top-ranked golfers, celebrities, and sports stars, promises a day of intense competition on the greens. Teeing off in groups of four, the action begins early in the morning.

Woods will pair alongside his close friend Justin Thomas, accompanied by Mike Walrath and Seth Waugh. The group will tee off at 7:47 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, McIlroy, alongside his father Gerry McIlroy and professional golfer Padraig Harrington, will start their round at 8:32 a.m. ET, with Ed Herlihy completing the quartet.

The event also boasts the presence of other notable pros such as LPGA Tour player Nelly Korda, 2024 The American Express winner Nick Dunlap, and PGA Tour player Akshay Bhatia.

Woods had last played at the Genesis Invitational last month but was forced to withdraw from the competition due to his sickness. Meanwhile, McIlroy has been playing at this week's Cognizant Classic, which will have its finale on Sunday, March 3.

Who will play at the 2024 Seminole Pro-Member event?

Here is the field of the 2024 Seminole Pro-Member event:

David Altchek

Steve Lessing Jr.

Camilo Villegas

Carson Young

Eric Gleacher

Tom Frazier

Sam Ryder

Bill Davis

Josh Teater

John Bannon

Jhonattan Vegas

Gui Costin

John Waldron

Nelly Korda

Tom Lister

David Jennings

Jeff Smith

Tim Neher

Ben Taylor

Bo Van Pelt

Trevor Immelman

Tom Roush

Tom Ryan

Scott Mahoney

Rod Piatt

John Martin

Clark Hargrove

Luke Donald

Chesson Hadley

Ben Silverman

David Lipsky

Bernd Wiesberger

Marina Alex

Brandon Matthews

J.B. Holmes

Brad Faxon

Frank Queally

Sam Reeves

Jason Gore

Stephen Sweeney

Alan Fadel

Bo Hoag

Thomas Parker

Matt Cahil

Tommy Frist

Max Greyserman

Jack Curtin

Robby Shelton

Eugene Schatz

Chris Gotterup

Gerry van Arkel

John Baer

Chad Ramey

Andrew Biggadike

Justin Lower

Joseph Bramlett

Ed Garno

Mike Troy

Mike Davis

Sean Crocker

Richard S. Johnson

Hunter Nelson

Cody Gribble

John Noesen

Zack Sucher

Jon Doyle

David Abell

Richard Drucker

Justin Leonard

John Harris

Nick Price

Jaye Marie Green

Tom Frankel

Vinny Giles

Bill Argabrite

Ed Shaw

Olin Browne

Gary Koch

Jay Haas

Isabella Deilert

Jim Davis

Brendon Todd

Jerome Brown

Johann Rupert

Sungjae Im

Ernie Els

Danny Yates

Shane Battier

Davis Thompson

Mike Walrath

Buddy Marucci

Jimmy Kenny

Matt Fitzpatrick

David Novak

Tom Wright

Cameron Young

John Pinkham

Jimmy Dunne III

Ryan Fox

Craig Johnson

Gerry Mellroy

Rory McIlroy

Ed Herlihy

John Powers

Lucas Glover

Terry McGuirk

Peter Broome

Corey Conners

Brad Richards

Justin Thomas

Rickie Fowler

Tom Brady

Seth Waugh

Brett Overman

Kevin Streelman

Tony Finau

Tiger Woods

Robert MacIntyre

Collin Morikawa

Erik van Rooyen

Danny Willett

Padraig Harrington

Chris Kirk

Taylor Pendrith

Jarrett Kling

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Stan Druckenmiller

Akshay Bhatia

Spider Miller

Doug Ghim

David Brown

Jorge Campillo

Andy Armstrong

Lee Hodges

Frank Edwards

Mackenzie Hughes

Tom Lape

Tyson Alexander

Bill Haugland

Andrew Whiteley

Chris Quick

Nick Hardy

Matthieu Pavon

Henrik Norlander

Steve Siegfried

Denny McCarthy

Paul Kaneb

Nick Dunlap

Rob Manfred

Adam Long

Brian Roberts

Ryan Palmer

Carlton Forrester

Matt Kuchar

Chris Dalrymple

Andrew Novak

John Idol

Beau Hossler

Chuck Schwab

Patrick Rodgers

Mark McBride

Zac Blair

Bill McGuinness

David Skinns

Brett Pickett

Brad Bradbeer

Frank Dolan

Michael Martin

Austin Eckroat

Ben Griffin

David MacFarlane

Brian Higgins

Brandon Wu

Grayson Murray

Ray Robinson

Dan French

Ben Kohles

Callum Tarren

Matti Schmid

Troy Merritt