Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy lead exclusive 2025 Seminole Pro-Member star-studded field

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, along with a bevy of other A-list celebrities and athletes, will be teeing it up at the renowned Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida, for the Seminole Pro-Member tournament early Monday morning.

Having not made a single PGA Tour event appearance in 2025, Tiger Woods will be teeing off at 7:38 A.M. local time in a star-studded group that includes two-time NBA champion Shane Battier and 2025 Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley.

The group two spots ahead of Tiger Woods includes NFL legend Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders will be in a group with four-time PGA Tour winner Jhonattan Vegas.

Tom Brady at the 2024 RSM Classic's Pro-Am (via Getty)

Tom Brady, the three-time AP NFL MVP, has become more public with his golf game in recent years, playing in televised matches with other athletes and celebrities. Brady is fresh off of his first season doing color commentary for Fox's NFL coverage and also broadcasted his first Super Bowl last month.

The group behind Tiger Woods includes four-time major winner Ernie Els. The smooth-swinging South African, nicknamed "The Big Easy", will be playing alongside fellow pros Alan Fadel and 2022 U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick is not the only Englishman in the field. The group behind him features a fellow Englishman, 2016 Masters champion Danny Willet. Willet's group includes Colin Morikawa, who himself has two major titles to his name, as well as David Novak, a high-profile businessman and philanthropist. Novak is also the co-owner of Valhalla Golf Club in Lousiville, Kentucky, which hosted its fourth PGA Championship last May.

Fox News anchor and journalist Bret Baier is also in the field, paired alongside two-time PGA Tour winner Sung-jae Im of South Korea. Fellow South Korean Ben An is also in the group. In 2009, An became the youngest player ever to win the U.S. Amateur at 17 years old at the esteemed Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Rory McIlroy and his father set for 2025 Seminole Pro-Member

McIlroy at the 2020 TaylorMade Driving Relief at Seminole Golf Club (via Getty)

Rory McIlroy will be playing in the 2025 Seminole Pro-Member in a group that also includes his father, Gerry McIlroy and 2019 Champion Golfer of the Year, Shane Lowry. McIlroy narrowly outdueled Lowry at another pro-am event, the iconic AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, only a few weeks ago. McIlroy bested Lowry by two strokes after the two entered the final round tied.

Rickie Fowler is also in the field. Fowler played against McIlroy in the TaylorMade Driving Relief charity skins match at Seminole Golf Club in 2020 to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

Fowler's group includes 72-year-old Buddy Marucci, who is best known for losing to Tiger Woods on the final hole in the final round of the 1995 U.S. Amateur.

To the misfortune of golf fans everywhere, the Tiger Woods-led event will not be televised.

