Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy-led TGL file two new trademarks amid reports of major expansion

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy led TGL had a successful start as the first season concluded a couple of months back in March 2025. The TGL consists of six teams from six different cities, and they are trying to expand going into the second season next year.

The TGL has filed a trademark for the Chicago Links Golf Club and the Texas Golf Club. The Chicago Links Golf Club filed a trademark for shoe bag storage, towels, blanket throws, cloth, etc, while the Texas Golf Club filed for towels, blanket throws, cloth banners, cloth flags, etc.

Josh Carpenter, one of the most prominent sports journalists, shared a tweet on X and informed that TGL has filed two new trademarks, giving signs of expansion.

"Chicago's big run continues. More trademark filings Thursday from TGL Holdings for "Chicago Links Golf Club" and "Texas Golf Club."

The first season of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's simulator golf league was a massive success. The league had all the hype and coverage during the first three months of the golf season before the 2025 Masters.

It was the first time PGA Tour golfers were competing in prime time on television. And now, going into season two, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's golf league is looking to expand as they have already filed a trademark for Motor City Golf Club.

Tiger Woods shares his views on the first season of TGL

Tiger Woods competed in TGL as a player as well and represented the Jupiter Golf Links, which sadly failed to qualify for the playoffs. After the final group stage game, Tiger Woods shared his views about the inaugural season of TGL.

"As an overall big picture of this, we're trying to grow the game into different demographics, and I think we have," Woods said. "This indoor simulation here is -- I think, has brought more youth to the game. The fact that we're able to play on ESPN and during primetime, we don't get a chance to do that very often."

He further mentioned that some late matches were scheduled from 9:00 PM to 11:00 PM for the first time, introducing golf to a newer audience. Woods said he watched every TGL match, even the games he wasn't playing in.

"I hope everyone who's watching -- I've watched every match that I wasn't playing in, and it was neat to see -- these are the guys that I know. These are the personalities that I've seen on TOUR. But I think the fans are going to be able to see them in a different way," Woods added. (via ASAP Sports)

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Drive GC won the inaugural season of the TGL as they went past New York Golf Club with a score of 6&5 in match one and 3&4 in match two.

