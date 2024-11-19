As the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy TGL League approaches its launch date, its promotional campaign has been unveiled. On Tuesday, November 19, the $500M-worth league (according to Front Office Sports) released a new promotional video and unveiled the event's slogan.

"Keep up, it's golf" is the slogan chosen by the TGL. This phrase concludes the new promotional video posted on all the social media accounts of the league, which provides a brief overview of the its key features.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The video reminds fans that TGL will be a league based on high technology, with several innovative features for golf. These include a time counter, referee, time out, mic'd up players, and more.

TGL will begin its inaugural season on January 7, 2025 at 9:00pm Eastern Time. The start was scheduled for January 2024, but the facility being built to host the event collapsed, delaying it by one year.

The league will be played once a week, initially on Tuesdays and then on Mondays until the end of the season. The TGL schedule runs through March, and all games will be televised live on ESP and ESPN+.

TGL is designed as a simulator team golf league. Both the simulator and the virtual course to be used were designed and produced specifically for this event.

Who will play in the TGL?

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are the main stars who will be playing in the TGL, but the league will also feature some of the best players in the world who are members of the PGA Tour. In addition to Woods and McIlroy, World No. 2 Xander Schauffele, World No. 4 Collin Morikawa and World No. 5 Ludvig Aberg stand out.

The league will feature six teams of four players each. Here's a look at the rosters:

Jupiter Links Golf Club: Tiger Woods, Tom Kim, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner

Tiger Woods, Tom Kim, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner Boston Common Golf: Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott

Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott New York Golf Club: Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Young

Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Young Los Angeles Golf Club: Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose

Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose The Bay Golf Club: Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg, Min Woo Lee, Shane Lowry

Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg, Min Woo Lee, Shane Lowry Atlanta Drive Golf Club: Justin Thomas, Lucas Glover, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel

During the regular season, teams play each other in round-robin competition. Then the semifinals and final playoffs will be played.

Here's the schedule for the regular season:

7 January: New York GC v The Bay GC

New York GC v The Bay GC 14 January: Los Angeles GC vs. Jupiter Links GC

Los Angeles GC vs. Jupiter Links GC 21 January: New York GC vs. Atlanta Drive GC

New York GC vs. Atlanta Drive GC 27 January: Jupiter Links GC vs. Boston Common GC

Jupiter Links GC vs. Boston Common GC 4 February: Boston Common GC vs. Los Angeles GC

Boston Common GC vs. Los Angeles GC 17 February: Atlanta Drive GC vs. Los Angeles GC

Atlanta Drive GC vs. Los Angeles GC 17 February: Atlanta Drive GC vs. The Bay GC

Atlanta Drive GC vs. The Bay GC 17 February: The Bay GC vs. Boston Common GC

The Bay GC vs. Boston Common GC 18 February: Jupiter Links GC vs. New York GC

Jupiter Links GC vs. New York GC 24 February: Los Angeles GC vs. New York GC

Los Angeles GC vs. New York GC 24 February: Boston Common GC vs. Atlanta Drive GC

Boston Common GC vs. Atlanta Drive GC 25 February: The Bay GC vs. Jupiter Links GC

The Bay GC vs. Jupiter Links GC 3 March: The Bay GC vs. Los Angeles GC

The Bay GC vs. Los Angeles GC 3 March: New York GC vs. Boston Common GC

New York GC vs. Boston Common GC 4 March: Jupiter Links GC vs. Atlanta Drive GC

The playoffs will be held on March 17, 18, 24, and 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback