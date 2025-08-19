Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL confirms kickoff date for Season 2

TGL is set to return for a second season after a successful inaugural season. The league recently announced dates and pairings for the kickoff event in Florida.

Season 2 will see the defending TGL champion team, Atlanta Drive GC, take on New York Golf Club on Sunday, December 28. This match will also be the league's broadcast network debut.

The Season 1 rematch is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on ABC. TGL is the product of a partnership between the PGA Tour and TMRW Sports, which was co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Mike McCarley, the CEO of TMRW Sports and TGL, stated that following the huge success of the inaugural season, they have worked on improving the experience for fans at the innovative SoFi Center. He said (via PGA Tour):

ITGL presented by SoFi’s inaugural season exceeded all expectations, and Season 2 begins with TGL’s first-ever match on ABC – a rematch of last season’s Finals between Atlanta and New York. This off season we’ve been focused on elevating the fan experience and are eager to welcome fans and teams back to SoFi Center in December.”

Sunday, December 28, will see Atlanta Drive GC return the SoFi Cup to the SoFi Center. The trophy will also change from the winning team's signature red to SoFi's blue until a new winner emerges after the finals in March 2026.

According to the PGA Tour's press release, the Atlanta Drive GC members will raise the championship banner to the rafters.

While the full schedule for the second TGL season will be announced in September, fans and fellow golf enthusiasts can register online to gain early access to ticket presales.

2025 TGL Season 1 Results

Following the conclusion of the regular season of TGL, four teams made it through to the playoffs. The final was played between Atlanta Drive GC and New York Golf Club, and the former emerged victorious.

Here's a look at the full results for TGL's inaugural season (via TGL):

Match 1

NY - 2

BAY - 9

Match 2

LA - 12

JUP - 1

Match 3

NY - 0

ATL - 4

Match 4

JUP - 4

BOS - 3

Match 5

BOS - 2

LA - 6

Match 6

ATL - 6

LA - 5

Match 7

ATL - 5

BAY - 6

Match 8

BAY - 5

BOS - 4

Match 9

JUP - 3

NY - 10

Match 10

LA - 5

NY - 4

Match 11

BOS - 3

ATL - 6

Match 12

BAY - 6

JUP - 3

Match 13

LA - 5

BAY - 3

Match 14

BOS - 6

NY - 10

Match 15

JUP - 1

ATL - 9

Semi-final #1

NY - 6

LA - 4

Semi-final #2

ATL - 9

BAY - 3

Finals Match #1

ATL - 6

NY - 5

Finals Match #2

ATL - 4

NY - 3

