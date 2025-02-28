Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL flexes 23 per cent points thrown per match due to new Hammer rule

A few days ago, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL made some amendments to their original Hammer Rule. The effect of the modification was visible on the points as well, as it witnessed a surge of 23 percent in points thrown since then.

The new Hammer Rule came into effect on Monday, February 17, allotting each playing team three hammers per match. This helped prevent the hoarding of the hammer, which had been happening previously. It was also reflected in the points, as teams started taking more risks and were rewarded for it as well.

On Thursday, February 27, TGL shared data on X, which stated that only three hammers were thrown per match before the rule change, and they rewarded just 10 points, which was just 23 percent of the total hammer throws. However, since the rule change, 4.9 hammers were thrown on average, and a total of 32 points were earned. This was 46 percent of the total hammer throws in the Tiger Woods' league.

Did Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links win their last TGL match?

The TGL Match 12 took place between Jupiter Links GC and Bay GC on Tuesday, February 26. However, Tiger Woods sat out this week, and Max Homa, Tom Kim, and Kevin Kisner were in action, while Bay GC featured Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, and Min Woo Lee.

However, things didn't go in Tiger Woods' team's favor as they suffered a 6-3 defeat against Bay GC. This was their third loss in four matches, while Bay GC remained undefeated.

Here's a look at the TGL, Match 12 scorecard:

Hole 1 - Tied (Jupiter Links GC 0-0 Bay GC)

Tied (Jupiter Links GC 0-0 Bay GC) Hole 2 - Tied (Jupiter Links GC 0-0 Bay GC)

Tied (Jupiter Links GC 0-0 Bay GC) Hole 3 - Bay GC wins hole (Bay GC 1-0 Jupiter Links GC)

Hole 4 - Tied (Bay GC 1-0 Jupiter Links GC)

Tied (Bay GC 1-0 Jupiter Links GC) Hole 5 - Jupiter Links GC wins hole (Tied 1-1)

Hole 6 - Bay GC wins hole (Bay GC 2-1 Jupiter Links GC)

Hole 7 - Tied (Bay GC 2-1 Jupiter Links GC)

Tied (Bay GC 2-1 Jupiter Links GC) Hole 8 - Tied (Bay GC 2-1 Jupiter Links GC)

Tied (Bay GC 2-1 Jupiter Links GC) Hole 9 - Bay GC wins hole + Boomerang bonus (Bay GC 5-1 Jupiter Links GC)

Hole 10 - Jupiter Links GC wins hole (Bay GC 5-2 Jupiter Links GC)

Hole 11 - Tied (Bay GC 5-2 Jupiter Links GC)

Tied (Bay GC 5-2 Jupiter Links GC) Hole 12 - Tied (Bay GC 5-2 Jupiter Links GC)

Tied (Bay GC 5-2 Jupiter Links GC) Hole 13 - Tied (Bay GC 5-2 Jupiter Links GC)

Tied (Bay GC 5-2 Jupiter Links GC) Hole 14 - Jupiter Links GC wins hole (Bay GC 5-3 Jupiter Links GC)

Hole 15 - Bay GC wins hole (Bay GC 6-3 Jupiter Links GC)

