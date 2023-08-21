Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL gets new Atlanta-themed golf team, backed by PGA Tour Superstore CEO Dick Sullivan

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's highly anticipated golf venture, TGL, has welcomed a new team, bought by Arthur Blank, co-founder of Home Depot and owner of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons. Dick Sullivan, CEO of the PGA Tour Superstore, has been appointed as the team's CEO.

Blank isn't the first to purchase a team in the much-anticipated tech-infused league. Before him, the Williams sisters bought Los Angeles Golf Club, and Fenway Sports Group will own TGL Boston. Blank's team will be Atlanta-themed with black and red branding.

Blank was quoted as saying via ESPN:

"We're into golf significantly now with PGA Tour Superstore, so that's the prime motivation. We have a great relationship with the tour itself. They would probably tell you we're one of the best partners and we would say they are a great partner to us as well. So, this is a way to extend the game of golf."

Besides the Falcons, Blank also owns the Atlanta United Football Club in Major League Soccer.

For the uninitiated, the 80-year-old entrepreneur was also one of the initial investors in TMRW Sports. TMRW Sports is co-owned by Woods, McIlroy, and sports executive Mike McCarley in collaboration with the PGA Tour.

Expand Tweet

Sullivan has worked for Blank for over 20 years. Previously, he held the position of executive vice president with the Falcons and subsequently transitioned to the CEO role at PGA Tour Superstore, a venture owned by the Home Depot co-founder.

He was quoted as saying via Golf.com:

"You will not walk in our stores in the future and not know about TGL. And not know about this primetime television show. I say this often, 'sometimes in life you can be involved in evolutionary things and make evolutionary changes.' This is revolutionary. We love to do revolutionary things."

TGL format, players, and other details explored

Rickie Fowler was the most recent addition to the much-anticipated tech-infused league

TGL is set to kick off in 2024, with its main objective being to offer an innovative perspective on the game of golf by combining sports and technology.

Palm Beach State College will serve as the venue for the first season of the tech-infused league, and the facility is currently under construction.

The league, formed in partnership with the PGA Tour, will comprise 18 PGA Tour professionals organized into six teams.

Players will engage in virtual matchplay, which will occur within a specially designed short-game complex focused on chipping and putting.

The TGL matches will be played on Monday nights, and there will be 15 regular matches in one season, followed by a post-season to decide the champion. Each match will take place for two hours and consist of an 18-hole game.

Twelve players out of the 18 have officially announced their commitment to the league. Alongside Woods and McIlroy, prominent names like Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose, Max Homa, Adam Scott, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Billy Horschel, and Rickie Fowler have all joined the ranks of the new tech-infused league.