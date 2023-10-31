Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL Golf League’s format explored

The new golf league co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy has gained massive traction since its announcement. The league will feature many prominent PGA Tour golfers and will start on January 9, 2024.

Recently, the new updated format of the virtual league was released, and it’s quite captivating. Woods and Co. have adopted various mechanisms of different sports leagues from the country and combined them into one.

The game will be a two-hour-long event and will feature two teams. There will be two rounds throughout the game, the triples and the singles. The triples will include three golfers from each team going head to head against each other alternatively for the first nine holes out of the total 15.

Each hole comprises a single point. Following the triples, singles will be the final event of the game, including a one-on-one competition between all the individual golfers from each team.

The team that gets the most points at the end of both rounds will be declared the winner. Interestingly, the Tiger Woods-led TGL will also include overtime, something that had never been adopted in golf before.

During the overtime, players will take individual shots at the virtual screen alternating between both teams. The first team to win the two closest pins to the holes will be declared the winner.

Each game will comprise two points for the team, and the loser will go home empty-handed. However, a loss after overtime will be awarded with a single point that can be essential for the playoffs at the end of the regular season.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL will include an intricate playoff system

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL will include six teams featuring four players each. Currently, Justin Thomas is a member of a team called the Atlanta Drive. It is expected that more teams will be announced in the coming days.

With six teams fighting for glory, including prominent PGA Tour golfers, a playoff system had to be adopted to declare a clear winner.

Following the end of the 15-game regular season, the top four teams will advance to the playoffs. The playoffs will include a single-elimination game and the remaining two finalists will fight it out in a best-of-three inaugural TGL championship final.

In conclusion, the league has created massive hype while generating massive controversy. However, Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy are optimistic about the future of it.