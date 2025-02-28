Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL's future in doubt as viewership drops over 50% in 12 matches

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL viewership is consistently declining, as the Tuesday game saw little improvement from Monday's. League's viewership has declined by 50 percent since the start of the tech-infused league.

TGL Match 12 took place on Tuesday, February 25, between Jupiter Links GC and Bay GC. This was the first match of the season where Jupiter Links played in Tiger Woods' absence, which also impacted viewership, barely crossing the 300K mark.

According to Nielsen, the 12th match of the tech-infused league garnered 384K viewers, 29% lower than Match 5, which also had a 9 pm start on ESPN. Additionally, this was the lowest primetime ESPN TGL viewership to date.

Earlier, the Monday matches also recorded the lowest viewership for the league so far. The first match of the day on ESPN2 drew 263K viewers during the 5 pm slot, while the late window garnered 297K.

How have Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods' teams performed in the TGL so far? Results explored

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy during TGL: JUP v BOS (Image Source: Getty)

Both Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods' teams have been the two poorest performers in the first season of the TGL. Woods' Jupiter Links GC has played four matches and has won just one match, and that too in overtime.

On the other hand, McIlroy's Boston Common GC is yet to win a single match, with just one more game to go. Notably, they are the only team that has been winless in the league.

The Bay Golf Club is leading the standings and has bagged eight points without losing a single game. They are followed by LAGC, who have earned seven points in four matches. Both teams have qualified for the playoffs alongside Atlanta GC, who have earned six points in four matches.

Here's a look at the TGL results so far:

January 7: The Bay GC beat New York GC (9-2)

January 14: Los Angeles GC beat Jupiter Links GC (12-1)

January 21: Atlanta Drive GC beat New York GC (4-0)

January 27: Jupiter Links GC beat Boston Common GC (4-3)

February 4: Los Angeles GC beat Boston Common GC (6-2)

February 17: Atlanta Drive GC beat Los Angeles GC (6-5)

February 17: The Bay GC beat Atlanta Drive GC (6-5)

February 17: The Bay GC beat Boston Common GC (5-4)

February 18: New York GC beat Jupiter Links GC (10-3)

February 24: Los Angeles GC beat New York GC (5-4)

February 24: Atlanta Drive GC beat Boston Common GC (6-3)

February 25: The Bay GC beat Jupiter Links GC (6-3)

March 3: Los Angeles GC vs. The Bay GC

March 3: Boston Common GC vs. New York GC

March 4: Atlanta Drive GC vs. Jupiter Links GC

