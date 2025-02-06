Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL's viewership plummets on week 5

The TGL experienced a drop in viewership during Week 5, following a slight improvement during the Tiger Woods vs. Rory McIlroy fixture in Week 4. This week saw a decline of over 300,000 viewers compared to Week 4, making it the lowest-viewed match so far.

TGL Match 5 took place on Tuesday, February 4, featuring a showdown between Boston Common Golf Club and Los Angeles Golf Club. Boston Common was represented by Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, and Keegan Bradley, while Los Angeles Golf Club fielded Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Rose.

On Wednesday, February 5, the popular golf news tracking X account, Yeah Click Clack, reported that the LAGC vs. Boston Common match garnered only 544,000 viewers, according to Nielsen. This was only the second match to start at 9 pm ET, following the debut match, which averaged over 919,000 viewers.

The Week 2 match, which marked Tiger Woods' debut in the tech-infused league, remains the most-watched match, with an average viewership of 1,005,000.

Here's a look at the average viewership of all the five matches played so far:

Week 1 (The Bay GC vs. New York GC): 919,000 (9 pm ET)

Week 2 (Jupiter Links GC vs. Los Angeles GC): 1,005,000 (7 pm ET)

Week 3 (Atlanta Drive GC vs. New York GC): 682,000 (7 pm ET)

Week 4 (Boston Common GC vs. Jupiter Links GC): 864,000 (7 pm ET)

Week 5 (Los Angeles GC vs. Boston Common GC): 544,000 (9 pm ET)

When will Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy compete next in TGL?

Tiger Woods during TGL Match 4(JUP v BOS) (Image Source: Getty)

Tiger Woods will next be in action on February 17, when his team, Jupiter GC, takes on New York GC. So far, they have won one match out of two and will be looking to improve their standings.

As for Rory McIlroy, he will be in action on February 17 against The Bay GC. For the uninitiated, Boston Common has lost both of its opening matches and is looking for its first points in the league.

Here's a look at the schedule of remaining TGL matches:

February 17: Los Angeles GC vs. Atlanta Drive GC

February 17: The Bay GC vs. Atlanta Drive GC

February 17: Boston Common GC vs. The Bay GC

February 18: New York GC vs. Jupiter Links GC

February 24: New York GC vs. Los Angeles GC

February 24: Atlanta Drive GC vs. Boston Common GC

February 25: Jupiter Links GC vs. The Bay GC

March 3: Los Angeles GC vs. The Bay GC

March 3: Boston Common GC vs. New York GC

March 4: Atlanta Drive GC vs. Jupiter Links GC

