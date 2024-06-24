Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports reportedly valued at $500,000,000 during latest investment round months ahead of TGL's debut

Tiger Woods' and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports has been officially valued at $500 million ahead of its January 2025 start date. Both Woods and Mcllroy are among the co-founders of the company. In the latest funding round led by Dynasty Equity Partners and Connect Ventures, TMRW Sports has been valued at approximately $500 million, with the money said to go towards research and design for the league. That investment helped aid the $500 million valuation, as per Bloomberg.

As per Bloomberg, Michael Blank, the head of consumer investments at Connect Ventures said that the league will now be able to expand to new formats, leagues, territories, and media properties. Dynasty co-founder K. Don Cornwell said:

“Our goal has always been to partner with world-class management teams in sports that have a big following. [TGL] is taking intellectual property and applying it in such a way that’s going to not only get existing fans excited but bring new fans under the tent. And, since accessibility and bringing diversity into sport is among our priorities, it’s a great fit.”

TMRW CEO Mike McCarley said that they're excited about the ownership involved in TGL, which includes Serena and Venus Williams, John Henry (Fenway Sports Group), Arthur Blank, Steve Cohen, and others.

He added:

“That extends to our investor group. With Dynasty and Connect, we get different sensibilities and skill sets, and a real ability and willingness to roll up their sleeves and help us build this.”

Other investors in TMRW include Liberty Media’s Greg Maffei, Fanatics founder Michael Rubin, Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber, Shohei Ohtani, Lewis Hamilton, Steph Curry, Andy Murray, and other athletes and celebrities.

Who is playing in Tiger Woods' and Rory McIlroy's league?

Currently, there are six teams in Tiger Woods' and Rory McIlroy's TGL. Each team has four players. Only three of them will compete in match-play format, though. Everything, of course, will be technological.

Who is playing in Tiger Woods' league?

The first club is Atlanta Drive. This team is comprised of Justin Thomas, Lucas Glover, Patrick Cantlay, and Billy Horschel. The quad has a combined 37 wins on the PGA Tour.

Boston Common Golf is led by Rory McIlroy. He is joined by Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, and Adam Scott. This group has combined for 55 wins on the Tour.

The third team is Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club. The legendary golfer will be teammates with Tom Kim, Max Homa, and Kevin Kisner. Woods said via TGL Golf:

“I have already shared my excitement and optimism for TGL as a league and product. Now that we have finalized our roster with a team of world-class golfers, I am even more confident that this group will proudly represent the Jupiter area and connect with our fans for years to come.”

The fourth team is made up of Sahith Theegala, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, and Justin Rose. They are called Los Angeles Golf Club. The fifth club, New York GC, comprises Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, and Cameron Young in their roster.

Finally, the sixth team is called The Bay Golf Club. Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee, and Shane Lowry make up the four golfers for The Bay.

