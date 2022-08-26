Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy summoned to testify as they lead players-only meeting that results in PGA Tour changes

Fresh off the back of the TGL announcement, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have been summoned to appear in court. The two have been called to testify as they spearheaded the players-only meeting that allegedly led to the PGA Tour changes.

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf debate continues to escalate. Ace golfers Woods and McIlroy on Wednesday announced a special stadium-style team golf event. Named TGL, the short 18-player tournament is set to kick off in January 2024. This came along with a series of other structural changes announced by the PGA Tour.

Notably, the changes, including a larger prize purse and increased benefits for the players on the PGA Tour, came in the wake of the LIV Golf controversy. Woods and McIlroy had earlier held a series of meetings between the big-name pros of the sport, which reportedly led to new changes in the Tour.

Following this, lawyer Larry Klayman has sought Woods and McIlroy to testify under oath in regards to the meeting that took place in Delaware. The lawyer has called foul on the players' meeting held ahead of the BMW Championship. According to Klayman, the discussions led by the pro golfers were "violative of the antitrust laws vis a vis the LIV Golf Tour."

According to a press release from Klayman, Woods and McIlroy, along with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, have been given deposition notices. The release read:

"It is believed that discussions occurred which are alleged in the above complaint to be anticompetitive and violative of the antitrust laws vis a vis the LIV Golf Tour and its players… Woods is noticed for deposition on September 21, 2022, and McIlroy for September 22, 2022, in their hometown of Jupiter, Florida, after requests for production are due to be served by the defendants.”

“These document requests require production of the documents and audio or visual recordings of this meeting, among other relevant information to the class action lawsuit… The documents will thus be used in Wood's and McIlroy's depositions. PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan's deposition will follow and has been noticed for September 27, 2022, in Jupiter as well."

The 71-year-old attorney further noted that this wasn't a personal attack on either the players or Monahan. According to Klayman's release, the summons is to "get information about what occurred at the players' meeting."

The attorney also slammed the PGA Tour's Wednesday announcements and said that the US-based league was trying to emulate LIV Golf. He accused the Tour and its players and dubbed the Tour as "LIV Light."

It is noteworthy that Klayman doesn't represent LIV Golf. However, he did file a $750 million defamation lawsuit against the Golf Channel and Brandel Chamblee on behalf of LIV player Patrick Reed last week.

PGA Tour structural changes announced

On Wednesday, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan released a list of structural changes for the Tour's 2023 schedule. According to the announcement, the PGA looks to 'maximize its future' without blowing up its existing structure. However, this received criticism as the PGA had no changes lined up until the controversy surrounding Saudi-backed LIV Golf began.

According to the PGA, the Tour will now have official "top players." The changes announced include expansion of the Player Impact Program, 12 official "Elevated Events," increased prize pool, increased number of matches for PGA Tour pros, stipends for all Tour members, and the additional Monday night league called the TGL.

With these changes, the PGA will look to overhaul the Tour in an exciting way for players and fans.

