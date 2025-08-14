Tiger Woods’s girlfriend has a 3-word message for Kai Trump’s new journey ahead

Tiger Woods' girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, had a three-word message for Kai Trump's new journey ahead. Kai is the eldest daughter of Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr. She was born on May 12, 2007, in New York and raised in Florida. She was named after her great-grandfather, Kai Ewans.Kai is going to start her senior year at school, and she got a heads-up from her mother, Vanessa. She shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle from her last day of high school and wrote a caption:“I cannot believe it's my last first day of high school. Senior year here we come.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis post was reshared by Vanessa on her Instagram handle with a caption:“That’s my girl @kaitrumpgolfer.”Kai Trump (Vanessa Trump's Instagram story)Apart from her studies, Kai is involved in golf like her grandfather, Donald Trump. She joined the University of Miami Golf team, where she'll start the 2026 signing class. Other than Kai, Donald and Vanessa have four more children in the family, and the ex-couple's divorce was completed in 2019.What did POTUS Donald Trump say after learning about Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump's relationship? Tiger Woods separated from his wife, Elin Nordegren, on August 23, 2010, and has two kids, Charlie and Sam, who are co-parented by Woods and Nordegren. Following his divorce, the golf legend had notable relationships with Lindsey Vonn and Erica Herman.Woods is now dating Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, as he made an official announcement on Instagram on March 24, 2025. He shared two pictures of himself with Vanessa and wrote:“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”After learning about the couple's relationship, POTUS expressed happiness for them and mentioned that he had played golf with Tiger Woods, extending his best wishes for the new couple. In an interaction with the press, President Trump said, via APNews:“Tiger actually called me a few months ago, and we have a very special, very good relationship with Tiger…I played golf with him a couple of times over the last month, and he's a fantastic guy and a fantastic athlete, and he told me about it, and I said 'Tiger, that's good…I'm very happy for both, I just, let them both be happy. Let them both be happy. They're both great.”Vanessa filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage in 2018, and at that point, she explained that she and Donald Trump Jr. had immense respect and admiration for each other, even after parting.