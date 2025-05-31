Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy to undergo change in equipment endorsement: REPORTS

TaylorMade has backed some of the biggest names in the professional golf circuit, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler. However, reports have emerged about a change in their endorsement deals.

TaylorMade has been behind many innovative golf equipment over the years, the latest one being the Qi35 driver. Woods has often been spotted showing off his powerful swings on the golf course with TaylorMade clubs.

In 2021, TaylorMade Golf was acquired by Centroid Investment Partners for $1.7 billion. The South Korean firm is reportedly interested in selling Tiger Woods, Rory, and Scottie's equipment endorsement partner for a staggering $3.5 billion.

Golf Digest reports that financial advisors JP Morgan and Jefferies have reviewed the decision. TaylorMade has built a robust market profile. Its net sales have gone up 10% since 2021, with annual EBITDA rising around 15%. With popular faces like Tiger Woods, TaylorMade cemented itself as one of the top equipment brands.

Woods started his journey with the brand in 2017 and has also contributed to its development. As per the brand website, the Cypress native helped build the P7TW irons. In the same year as Tiger Woods, McIlroy signed with TaylorMade after Nike declared their exit from golf. Scheffler's deal with the brand happened back in March 2022. Both McIlroy and Scheffler are on a multi-year deal with TaylorMade.

When Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler shared their takes on TaylorMade

In 2017, Woods and McIlroy switched to TaylorMade. During that time, Woods sat down for an interview with Golf.com, sharing his honest take on TaylorMade irons. While talking to reporters, Tiger Woods commented (quoted by Golf):

"The irons were pretty simple because they made them just like my old ones... But more than anything it’s been the woods — how much distance I’ve picked up since I’ve been with TaylorMade."

Woods earned his fifth green jacket at Augusta National in 2019, two years after he signed a deal with TaylorMade. On May 9, 2017, McIlroy shared his excitement during a press conference before the Players Championship. Sitting in front of the media at Ponte Verda Beach, Rory said (quoted by ESPN):

"I feel like it's a new chapter in my life... with the new equipment, as well, it's hopefully going to take me to that next level."

Scheffler spoke about his gear during an interview about the Spider Tour X. According to his statement, the Dallas native liked the mixed blade and mallet style (quoted by Golf):

"I’ve always liked the visual of that Spider putter... this one is a bit different... the weight is more in the front so it has the feel of a blade putter that I like but it also has a lot of that visual on the top... it’s easier for me to line up."

Notably, McIlroy entered the honored club of career grand slam winners in April. Scheffler made headlines last year after reaching the No. 1 spot in the OWGR, winning two majors and 6 PGA Tour events.

