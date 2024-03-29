Tiger Woods to scout the Augusta National this weekend in preparation for 2024 Masters - Reports

Tiger Woods is expected to be in the field for the 2024 Masters. After withdrawing from the Genesis Invitational earlier this season, Tiger Woods is reportedly back on track to play his first Major of the year.

Ahead of the Masters, Woods is reportedly expected to go to the Augusta National Golf Course to scout the course over the weekend. TWLegion, a golf X (formerly Twitter) account, posted:

"#ON TO AUGUSTA — Tiger Woods preparation for the 2024 Masters is getting underway with a scouting mission this coming weekend, per sources."

Tiger Woods withdrew from the 2023 Masters due to pain in his ankle. He soon underwent surgery for plantar fasciitis and was in rehabilitation for the remainder of the 2023 season. Woods made his comeback at the Hero World Challenge in December 2023, after which he competed with his son Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship.

Tiger Woods began his 2024 season at the Genesis Invitational. While his ankle was relatively pain-free during the event, Woods unfortunately withdrew due to flu-like symptoms.

Since then, he has not been a part of any of the elevated events, but fans recently found his name in the updated 2024 Masters field list.

List of golfers who have qualified for the 2024 Masters so far ft. Tiger Woods

Aside from Tiger Woods, the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka have also qualified for the 2024 Masters. Following is the list of all golfers expected to be in the field:

Golfers who still wish to qualify for the Major must try and win one of the two tournaments preceding it, the Texas Children's Houston Open and the Valero Texas Open. Golfers who are within the top 50 OWGR rankings at the end of these two tournaments will also be eligible for the Masters.