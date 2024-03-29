  • home icon
  • Tiger Woods to scout the Augusta National this weekend in preparation for 2024 Masters - Reports

By Saivee Phatak
Modified Mar 29, 2024 17:28 GMT
The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Pro golfer Tiger Woods (Image via Getty)

Tiger Woods is expected to be in the field for the 2024 Masters. After withdrawing from the Genesis Invitational earlier this season, Tiger Woods is reportedly back on track to play his first Major of the year.

Ahead of the Masters, Woods is reportedly expected to go to the Augusta National Golf Course to scout the course over the weekend. TWLegion, a golf X (formerly Twitter) account, posted:

"#ON TO AUGUSTA — Tiger Woods preparation for the 2024 Masters is getting underway with a scouting mission this coming weekend, per sources."

Tiger Woods withdrew from the 2023 Masters due to pain in his ankle. He soon underwent surgery for plantar fasciitis and was in rehabilitation for the remainder of the 2023 season. Woods made his comeback at the Hero World Challenge in December 2023, after which he competed with his son Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship.

Tiger Woods began his 2024 season at the Genesis Invitational. While his ankle was relatively pain-free during the event, Woods unfortunately withdrew due to flu-like symptoms.

Since then, he has not been a part of any of the elevated events, but fans recently found his name in the updated 2024 Masters field list.

List of golfers who have qualified for the 2024 Masters so far ft. Tiger Woods

Aside from Tiger Woods, the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka have also qualified for the 2024 Masters. Following is the list of all golfers expected to be in the field:

  1. Ludvig Aberg
  2. Keegan Bradley
  3. Sam Burns
  4. Patrick Cantlay
  5. Wyndham Clark
  6. Eric Cole
  7. Corey Conners
  8. Fred Couples
  9. Cameron Davis
  10. Jason Day
  11. Santiago de la Fuente
  12. Bryson DeChambeau
  13. Nick Dunlap
  14. Austin Eckroat
  15. Harris English
  16. Tony Finau
  17. Matt Fitzpatrick
  18. Rickie Fowler
  19. Ryan Fox
  20. Sergio Garcia
  21. Lucas Glover
  22. Emiliano Grillo
  23. Adam Hadwin
  24. Stewart Hagestad
  25. Brian Harman
  26. Tyrrell Hatton
  27. Russell Henley
  28. Ryo Hisatsune
  29. Lee Hodges
  30. Nicolai Hojgaard
  31. Max Homa
  32. Viktor Hovland
  33. Sungjae Im
  34. Dustin Johnson
  35. Zach Johnson
  36. Si Woo Kim
  37. Tom Kim
  38. Chris Kirk
  39. Kurt Kitayama
  40. Jake Knapp
  41. Brooks Koepka
  42. Christo Lamprecht
  43. Min Woo Lee
  44. Luke List
  45. Shane Lowry
  46. Peter Malnati
  47. Hideki Matsuyama
  48. Denny McCarthy
  49. Rory McIlroy
  50. Adrian Meronk
  51. Phil Mickelson
  52. Taylor Moore
  53. Collin Morikawa
  54. Grayson Murray
  55. Joaquin Niemann
  56. Jose Maria Olazabal
  57. Thorbjorn Olesen
  58. Matthieu Pavon
  59. JT Poston
  60. Jon Rahm
  61. Patrick Reed
  62. Justin Rose
  63. Xander Schauffele
  64. Scottie Scheffler
  65. Adam Schenk
  66. Charl Schwartzel
  67. Adam Scott
  68. Neal Shipley
  69. Vijay Singh
  70. Cameron Smith
  71. Jordan Spieth
  72. Sepp Straka
  73. Jasper Stubbs
  74. Nick Taylor
  75. Sahith Theegala
  76. Justin Thomas
  77. Erik van Rooyen
  78. Camilo Villegas
  79. Bubba Watson
  80. Mike Weir
  81. Danny Willett
  82. Gary Woodland
  83. Tiger Woods
  84. Cameron Young
  85. Will Zalatoris

Golfers who still wish to qualify for the Major must try and win one of the two tournaments preceding it, the Texas Children's Houston Open and the Valero Texas Open. Golfers who are within the top 50 OWGR rankings at the end of these two tournaments will also be eligible for the Masters.

