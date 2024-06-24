Tiger Woods sends PGA Tour Champions into a frenzy of preparation as he hints participation after turning 50

For several seasons now, Tiger Woods has been far from the results that made him the best golfer in the world. His participation in tournaments has also been decreasing for various reasons. However, Woods could now be preparing to take the next step in his career.

According to a report by Golfweek's Adam Schupak, Tiger Woods is preparing to participate on the PGA Tour Champions circuit once he is eligible, that is, after his 50th birthday. Woods will turn 50 in December 2025.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The reporter quoted Padraig Harrington, one of the Senior Tour stars, who said:

"He’d love to win that Grand Slam and get some of the other senior majors on his CV. I saw him at the course (during the 2023 PNC Championship) and we were just crossing paths and he laughed at me. I won’t say exactly what he said but the gist of it was he can’t wait to get out and beat me."

Tiger Woods would be eligible to participate in the 2026 US Senior Open, which could be his first Major in the new category. This could also be the stage for two new records for the legendary player.

Tiger Woods is currently tied with Bobby Jones as the player with the most USGA national titles, with 9 each. If Woods wins the U.S. Senior Open, he would hold the all-time record.

Tiger Woods would also become the only player in history to win the US Junior, US Amateur, US Open and US Senior Open.

Why would Tiger Woods be eligible for the 2026 US Senior Open?

The 2026 US Senior Open will be played at Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio. Tiger Woods will have turned 50 in December 2025, so he will qualify through one of the exemption categories to play the Major.

One of the exemptions for the US Senior Open is having won any of the Major Championships in the last 10 years. Woods won the Masters in 2019, so he is eligible for that tournament.

The US Senior Open has been played since 1980 and most of the players who have shined in the open category have won it. Among them are Gary Player, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, and Jack Nicklaus.

The PGA Tour Champions, formerly known as the Senior PGA Tour and Champions Tour, was founded in 1980, although events in the Senior category have been played since the 1930s. The Senior PGA Championship, founded in 1937, stands out.

Since then, the Senior circuit has been consolidated with several tournaments that have become traditional. Five Majors have also been added to the Senior Tour.