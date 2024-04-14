Tiger Woods shakes hands with Verne Lundquist for one last time at the 2024 Masters

Tiger Woods and legendary CBS announcer Verne Lundquist shared an emotional moment at the 2024 Masters. Lundquist announced recently that the Masters would be his last tournament, following which he would be retiring.

As Woods played the 16th hole of the Augusta National Golf Course, he stopped after tapping his ball in to shake hands with Lundquist. The announcer called for Woods on the 16th hole, and it was a memorable moment for both.

Speaking via NBC, Tiger Woods said:

"I mean, he has just an amazing ability to bring in the audience and describe a situation and just be able to narrate it in a way that is poetic but it’s also – he describes it with emotionality. He just draws the audience in. It’s amazing. It’s I think his 40th year to be able to call the Masters."

Woods added that he had grown up watching and listening to Lundquist, and to see him announce his 40th and last Masters was special.

"That’s what I grew up watching. I grew up listening to Verne. And he made a nice call there at 16, and it’s one that I’ve been lucky enough to – I will have that memory with Verne for the rest of my life."

Verne Lundquist has often called for the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and other golfers when they charged to victory at the Masters.

Tiger Woods finishes disappointing Masters campaign with his worst-ever round score

Tiger Woods had a rough campaign at the 2024 Masters, posting his worst-ever round on the third day after signing a score of 82. The windy weather, sandstorms, and slow play made things tough for Woods and all the golfers as they had to push themselves to cope with the conditions.

Woods made the cut into the Masters, but stayed at the bottom of the leaderboard for the entirety of the weekend. However, he did finish the tournament, which comes as an achievement after he withdrew from the last edition of the Major as well as the Génesis Invitational this year.

Scottie Scheffler is currently in the lead and the favorite to win the tournament. However, the likes of Max Homa, Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Aberg are also in the running to pick up the win this weekend.