Tiger Woods shares his dad's secret about how to grip a golf club

Tiger Woods recently appeared in a video segment for his apparel brand, Sun Day Red, where he talked about the grip his dad, Earl Woods, taught him. The brand posted the video on their X account on Friday.

Sporting a blue sweater, white trousers and matching cap, all from Sun Day Red, Woods explained his dad's secret on how to hold a golf club.

"My dad taught me that my index finger and thumb, that V that it has should always point to my right shoulder. And then my right hand, my thumb and index finger, should point to the same area. So thats why my grip was pretty neutral, like that."

The golf legend further added:

"When I was younger, I kinda fought against my dad a little bit."

He went on to explain that he tried different grips but eventually came back to what his dad was taught him.

Earl Woods played a significant part in building the foundation of Tiger Woods' career, coaching the latter during his initial years in the sport.

"It just shows what he means to me, the place he holds in my life" - Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods getting emotional at the 2005 Masters (Source: Getty)

Earl Woods was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1998 and eventually succumbed to the disease in May 2006. Tiger Woods had announced the tragic news on his website.

He spoke highly about the impact his dad had on his life, calling him his 'best friend and greatest role model.' Woods admitted that he wouldn't be where he is, had it not been for his dad.

Fans witnessed the effects of his dad's illness when Tiger dedicated his 2005 Masters win to Earl, and became emotional during the jacket ceremony. (via Golf Digest)

"This one is for Dad. Every time I've won this tournament my dad's been there to give me a hug, and he wasn't there today. I can't wait to get home and see him and give him a big bear hug."

He further explained why the victory was so significant. Earl Woods had been fighting against the terrible disease at the time.

"He's hanging in there, and that's why it meant so much for me to be able to win this tournament. Maybe give him a little hope, a little more fire to keep fighting. I never cry in public, but I couldn't help myself. I didn't know what was happening, but it just shows what he means to me, the place he holds in my life."

The ace golfer accommodated his tournament schedule at times to be there with his dad during his difficult times.

