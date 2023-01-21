Tiger Woods-signed Scotty Cameron putter up for auction at $30,000

A Tiger Woods-signed Scotty Cameron putter is now up for grabs. It is the latest addition to the ace golfer's signed collection put in over the years.

The putter was base priced at $5000 and people can still bid for the next seven days. It has already attracted 24 bids and the current price stands at $37,001.

Golden Age Auctions have put up the signed putter at auction. It is a custom-made Scotty Cameron Newport II Red Dot Putter, and also includes an authenticity certificate from Cameron with the description “made for Tiger Woods" on it.

As per Golden Age, the putter was made for Woods during his career beginning “circa 1999 to very early 2000s.” It was first auctioned off by the 15-time Major champion at the Tiger Jam event in 2005. It was sold to the consignor's family.

The putter is said to have been placed in a shadowbox frame since then. The face of the putter features an authentic Tiger Woods hologram.

Golden Age Golf Auction founder and president Ryan Carey said the golf collection was getting popular prior to COVID. However, the pandemic accelerated it.

"Collectibles in all categories started seeing a flood of new collectors enter the hobby, and prices started soaring as a result," said Carey. "Golf was already seen as under-appreciated and undervalued, so this growth was especially evident in the golf collecting industry. So right now, we’re in a period where golf collectors are racing to find quality pieces of Tiger Woods memorabilia, both for their personal collections and for the fact that they believe the best items will be great investments.”

The 2008 US Open playoff pin sheet is also up for auction. Both Tiger Woods and Rocco Mediate have been signed.

Apart from these, there are several other items up for auction, including the ticket to Woods’ PGA TOUR debut at the Riviera in 1992 which is signed by Woods. Also available are signed flags from Woods’ triumphs at both the 2000 Open Championship and the 2019 Masters.

Woods’ official scoresheet from his victory at the 2000 US Open at Pebble Beach and signed 2001 Upper Deck Authentic card are up for grabs too. Also on the list is the 2000 Bay Hill Invitational Tournament Flag, signed by Woods and Arnold Palmer.

Tiger Woods auctioned memorabilia over the years

Tiger Woods' trademark red t-shirt was also sold for $139,349

Over the years, a lot of Tiger Woods collections have been put up for grabs. A trademark Sunday red shirt worn by him during the 2010 Masters was sold for $139,349. A glove that he used during his historic 15-stroke win at the 2000 US Open went for $96,198. There was another Nike putter which raised $18,830.

The set of irons that were used by Woods to win the 'Tiger Slam' were auctioned for a whopping $5,156,162 last year.

There is no doubt that Woods attracts the most bidders. However, the likes of Mickelson and Rory McIlroy have also attracted fair bidding numbers.

Recently, Mickelson's Scotty Cameron flat stick with a couple of early punters was sold for $44,401.20. Rory McIlroy's signed shoes were auctioned for £1,001.

