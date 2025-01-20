Tiger Woods signs contract extension with tire giant to use their golf balls

For the foreseeable future, Tiger Woods will continue to use Bridgestone golf balls on the course. The two sides just agreed to a contract extension for the 82-time PGA Tour winner to continue using their Tour B line of golf balls whenever he plays.

The legendary golfer first joined Bridgestone in 2016. Since adopting their golf balls, he has won three events. Those are the 2018 Tour Championship, the 2019 Masters, and his record-tying 82nd overall win at the 2019 version of what is now the ZOZO Championship.

Woods said in a statement via the PGA Tour:

“I have played a ball manufactured by Bridgestone since my memorable 2000 season. Since the beginning, Bridgestone has continued to innovate and lead the golf ball category in terms of technology, performance, and consistency. They are great at what they do, and I look forward to continuing to work with their R&D team to design industry leading golf balls.”

Bridgestone didn't just ink Woods to an extension, though. They also added a few PGA players to their umbrella, including Harry Hall. He said in a statement:

“For me, the final test for any new equipment is in tournament conditions. The Bridgestone team fit me into the TOUR B X, but I really wanted on-course validation before formally joining the staff. After these past two weeks in Hawaii at (The Sentry) and (Sony Open in Hawaii), I knew I had found the right ball for my game. The ball speed is there, along with control around the green, and stability and consistency in the wind.”

Bridgestone's golf division now includes Woods, Hall, Jason Day, Kirt Kitayama, Fred Couples, Matt Kuchar, Chris Gotterup and others.

Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational moved due to LA wildfires

As wildfires rage across southern California, the PGA Tour has opted to move Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational. Woods hinted that this was possible a few days ago, saying that the tournament was second to the safety of the region.

Tiger Woods' tournament is moving out of LA (Image via Imagn)

Via CNN, the Tour said this:

“[Our] focus continues to be on the safety and well-being of those affected by the unprecedented natural disaster in Greater Los Angeles.”

It continued:

“We are grateful for the life-saving efforts of first responders and the tireless work being done to put an end to the tragic wildfires. Out of respect for the unfolding situation, we have determined that The Genesis Invitational 2025 will be played at an alternate location the week of Feb. 10-16. A venue update and additional tournament information will be provided in the coming days.”

Tiger Woods played in the Genesis Invitational last year. He had said before then that he wanted to play monthly, and his monthly appearance in February was at the tournament he hosts. However, he had to withdraw due to illness in the first round.

