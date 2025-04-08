Tiger Woods to skip major Masters tradition at the Augusta National - Reports

Tiger Woods will not be competing at this weeks Masters Tournament as part of his recovery from a ruptured Achilles tendon. According to recent reports that are flooding social media, the 15-time Major championship winner will not be attending one of the most prestigious and long-standing traditions in the history of golf.

TW Legion took to their X platform to share a report from TSN Sports stating that Woods will not be attending the Masters Champions Dinner on Tuesday (April 8).

In what would have been his 27th appearance at the Masters Tournament, fans awaited Tiger Woods' appearance at the dinner at Augusta National sporting his green jacket. Having undergone a surgery to repair his ruptured Achilles tendon in March, the 49-year-old has been focused on regaining his mobility and strength to return to the golf course.

Tiger Woods' Masters Record

Tiger Woods made his debut at the Masters Tournament in 1995. Having made the cut as an amateur and tied for 41st place, he earned Low Amateur honors. The former Stanford golfer went on to play in 1996. Despite missing the cut, he returned to Augusta National the following year to earn his maiden green jacket in his third start.

The TGL co-founder tied for 5th place in 2000 before winning the title back-to-back in 2001 and 2002. Throughout his illusterous career, Tiger Woods has played the Masters Tournament 26 times and made the cut in 25 of them.

With 5 wins, and 12 top-5 finishes, Tiger Woods cemented himself as one of golf's greatest players. The 2019 Masters Tournament was the golfing legend's last Major championship victory.

Here's a look at Tiger Woods' track record at the Masters Tournament:

1995 - T41 (Low Amateur)

1996 - CUT

1997 - WIN

1998 - T8

1999 - T18

2000 - 5

2001 - WIN

2002 - WIN

2003 - T15

2004 - T22

2005 - WIN

2006 - T3

2007 - T2

2008 - 2

2009 - T6

2010 - T4

2011 - T4

2012 - T40

2013 - T4

2014 - Did Not Play

2015 - T17

2016 - Did Not Play

2017 - DId Not Play

2018 - T31

2019 - WIN

2020 - T38

2021 - Did Not Play

2022 - 47

2023 - Withdraw

2024 - 60

Masters Tournament Finish Records:

Appearances - 26

Cuts Made - 25

Wins - 5

Second Place Finishes - 2

Third Place Finishes - 1

Top-5 Finishes - 12

Top-10 Finishes - 14

Top-25 Finishes - 18

Throughout 26 event starts at Augusta National, Tiger Woods earned several pay checks that total a whopping $9,632,636. He is the second highest earned player in the Masters Tournament history, falling just short of Phil Mickelson.

