Tiger Woods to skip major Masters tradition at the Augusta National - Reports

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Apr 08, 2025 18:53 GMT
Masters Tournament - Final Round - Source: Getty
Tiger Woods, Masters Tournament (Image via Getty)

Tiger Woods will not be competing at this weeks Masters Tournament as part of his recovery from a ruptured Achilles tendon. According to recent reports that are flooding social media, the 15-time Major championship winner will not be attending one of the most prestigious and long-standing traditions in the history of golf.

TW Legion took to their X platform to share a report from TSN Sports stating that Woods will not be attending the Masters Champions Dinner on Tuesday (April 8).

Here's a look at the media giant's report (via X @TW_Legion):

In what would have been his 27th appearance at the Masters Tournament, fans awaited Tiger Woods' appearance at the dinner at Augusta National sporting his green jacket. Having undergone a surgery to repair his ruptured Achilles tendon in March, the 49-year-old has been focused on regaining his mobility and strength to return to the golf course.

Tiger Woods' Masters Record

Tiger Woods made his debut at the Masters Tournament in 1995. Having made the cut as an amateur and tied for 41st place, he earned Low Amateur honors. The former Stanford golfer went on to play in 1996. Despite missing the cut, he returned to Augusta National the following year to earn his maiden green jacket in his third start.

The TGL co-founder tied for 5th place in 2000 before winning the title back-to-back in 2001 and 2002. Throughout his illusterous career, Tiger Woods has played the Masters Tournament 26 times and made the cut in 25 of them.

With 5 wins, and 12 top-5 finishes, Tiger Woods cemented himself as one of golf's greatest players. The 2019 Masters Tournament was the golfing legend's last Major championship victory.

Here's a look at Tiger Woods' track record at the Masters Tournament:

  • 1995 - T41 (Low Amateur)
  • 1996 - CUT
  • 1997 - WIN
  • 1998 - T8
  • 1999 - T18
  • 2000 - 5
  • 2001 - WIN
  • 2002 - WIN
  • 2003 - T15
  • 2004 - T22
  • 2005 - WIN
  • 2006 - T3
  • 2007 - T2
  • 2008 - 2
  • 2009 - T6
  • 2010 - T4
  • 2011 - T4
  • 2012 - T40
  • 2013 - T4
  • 2014 - Did Not Play
  • 2015 - T17
  • 2016 - Did Not Play
  • 2017 - DId Not Play
  • 2018 - T31
  • 2019 - WIN
  • 2020 - T38
  • 2021 - Did Not Play
  • 2022 - 47
  • 2023 - Withdraw
  • 2024 - 60

Masters Tournament Finish Records:

  • Appearances - 26
  • Cuts Made - 25
  • Wins - 5
  • Second Place Finishes - 2
  • Third Place Finishes - 1
  • Top-5 Finishes - 12
  • Top-10 Finishes - 14
  • Top-25 Finishes - 18

Throughout 26 event starts at Augusta National, Tiger Woods earned several pay checks that total a whopping $9,632,636. He is the second highest earned player in the Masters Tournament history, falling just short of Phil Mickelson.

