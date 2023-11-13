Tiger Woods slumps to worst-ever career rankings

Tiger Woods' career ranking has hit an all-time low on the Official World Golf Ranking Points. The 15-time Major champion currently sits 1307th in the world following a recent update in the rankings. The new update in scores has seen him fall about 15 positions, with his previous worst ranking being 1,294.

Tiger Woods has been away from golf ever since he withdrew from the 2023 Augusta Masters in April. He underwent surgery on his ankle and has been in rehabilitation ever since. While he was expected to make a comeback at the Open Championship, his leg was not strong enough to endure a full tournament.

Completely missing out on the 2023 PGA Tour season means that his ranking has dropped drastically since the beginning of the year. However, Tiger Woods was recently seen hitting some golf balls at a course and even caddying for his son Charlie Woods at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship.

Tiger Woods opens up about updates regarding his surgery and rehabilitation

Fans noticed that the limp in Tiger Woods' leg was gone, and speculations about his comeback have started to arise. Speaking about the condition of his ankle, Tiger Woods said via the Mirror:

"My ankle is fine. Where they fused my ankle, I have absolutely zero issue whatsoever. That pain is completely gone. It’s the other areas that have been compensated for. But all the surrounding areas are where I had all my problems and still do. "You fix one, others have to become more hypermobile to get around it, and it can lead to some issues."

He has, however, not shied away from making an appearance at several golf courses. He was at the World Wide Technology Championship which was played at the El Cardonal in Diamante, a course designed by Tiger Woods himself.

However, there are several speculations on when Woods will actually play on a course. Some believe that he will make his comeback at the Hero World Challenge, as one place in the field has been left empty - possibly for him. On the other hand, he could also make an appearance at the PNC Championship, where he will play with his son Charlie Woods.