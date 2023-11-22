Tiger Woods and son Charlie confirm 4th appearance together at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods is slowly but surely getting healthy and able to return to the golf course. He and his son Charlie have confirmed that they will be returning to the greens for the PNC Championship in December. The two have done so three times before, making this their fourth time out.

Expand Tweet

According to CBS Sports, Woods said this:

"It is an amazing gift to be able to share my love of golf with Charlie and we genuinely do look forward to playing in the PNC Championship all years. Competing together, against a field of so many golfing greats and their families, is so special."

Woods has had a lengthy absence from the sport due to surgery and recovery, but very soon he will be back at least as a semi-regular competitor.

Tiger Woods slowly making return to golf after surgery

The legendary golfer has been recovering from ankle surgery that occurred following this year's The Masters, where he had to withdraw due to injury. As far as his health goes, his confirmation of this appearance and his commitment to the Hero World Challenge suggests he's doing well.

Tiger Woods is on his way back to the sport

Tiger Woods said this on his health:

"My ankle is fine. Where they fused my ankle, I have absolutely zero issue whatsoever. That pain is completely gone. It's the other areas that have been compensated for … all the surrounding areas is where I had all my problems and I still do. So you fix one, others have to become more hypermobile to get around it, and it can lead to some issues."

If he can be as good or better than he was before the surgery, then he and Charlie Woods stand a chance of doing quite well in the competition. They are among the best father-son duos to grace the competition.

Woods' surgery was expected to potentially improve his playing status. He was clearly dealing with a lot of health issues the last time he was on the courses. He wasn't the same Woods who could conceivably win every time he stepped out.

As he mentioned, he does have some other ailments to consider. But, it does at least appear as if he's in better shape than he was. That's good news for the golfing world and bad news for any potential competitors against the 82-time PGA Tour winner.