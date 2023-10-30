Tiger Woods and son Charlie likely to return at the PNC Championship alongside John Daly and Vijay Singh’s sons - Reports

The PNC Championship will get underway this December, and two-time Major Championship winner John Daly and defending champion Vijay Singh have registered to compete alongside their sons.

However, recent reports state that Tiger Woods is also expected to tee off with his son, Charlie Woods at the father-son tournament.

NUCLR took to X handle and shared the recent announcement.

#NEW: The first commitments to the PNC Championship in December have been announced with John Daly and Vijay Singh + their sons both announced this morning. It’s expected that Tiger Woods and son Charlie will likely return once again

Although Team Woods hasn't confirmed for the tournament yet, given that they've participated for the last three years, it is a strong possibility that fans will able to witness him at the PNC Competition.

In regards to his participation, Vijay Singh stated in a press release:

“I can’t tell you what it meant to win last year with Qass after 16 attempts. This tournament is so special to us, and it is such an important week for our family every year."

He continued:

“We love everything about the tournament, from playing amongst so many legends of the game, to getting to know their kids, to just spending quality time with my son as we enjoy this unique inside-the-ropes experience together. I have played in so many tournaments all around the world over the years, but it genuinely is hard to think of a week that I look forward to and enjoy more than the PNC Championship”

Alongside John Daly and Vijay Singh, past champion Justin Thomas (2020 winner), David Duval (2016 winner), Stewart Cink (2013 winner), and Bernhard Langer ((2005, 2006, 2014, and 2019 winner) will also be featured in the PNC Championship.

The tournament will be held from December 14 to 17 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando in Grande Lakes, Florida.

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods practice golf, boosting speculation about PNC Championship participation

About two weeks ago, Tiger Woods was spotted at Pebble Beach with his son Charlie Woods. Soon after, reports took ground suggesting their preparation for the upcoming Annual parent-child competition in December.

Woods was also seen golfing multiple times in California. The 82-time PGA Tour winner was said to be in town for the TGR Live events, the JR Invitational, and the TW Invitational.

Later, he was seen stripping golf balls at the Monterey Peninsula Country Club with PGA Tour golfer Max Homa. His recent appearances on golf courses have sparked widespread speculation about his potential return to competitive golf.

It is important to note that the 15-time Major Champion has competed in the father-son tournament with his son Charlie for three years in a row. Their best finish was in 2021, where they finished solo second on the leaderboard with a shot score of 25 under par 119.