Tiger Woods's son Charlie's competitive return comes to an end at Dustin Johnson tournament

Tiger Woods's son Charlie has returned to competitive golf after being out of season on his high school golf team and his disappointing loss at the 2024 PNC Championship. The 15-year-old is starring in the Dustin Johnson-hosted World Junior Golf Championship this week in South Carolina.

Ad

Charlie Woods opened up the tournament with a five over par 77 score. However, there was a cut imposed after two rounds of play. The second round on Friday, March 1, saw the Benjamin School golfer card in a 10 over par 82 round that led him to miss the cut by 8 strokes.

Here's a look at Tiger Woods' son's scorecards for the first two rounds of Dustin Johnson's tournament (via Golf Genius):

Round 1 (5 over par - 77)

Ad

Trending

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 5

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 5) - 5

Hole 7 (par 3) - 5

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 4

Hole 14 (par 5) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 6

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

Round 2 (10 over par - 82)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 5

Hole 4 (par 4) - 5

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 5) - 7

Hole 7 (par 3) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 6

Hole 10 (par 4) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 5) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 7

Ad

Charlie Woods carded in 3 birdies, 20 pars, 8 bogeys, and 5 double-bogeys this week at the TPC Myrtle Beach course. Among the field at the Dustin Johnson World Golf Championship was Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai, who also missed the cut in the girls' division.

Tiger Woods's son set to tee up for his next tournament in March

NBC Sports recently revealed that Charlie Woods will be in the field for the 2025 Junior Invitational. The tournament, which is considered to be one of the most prestigious junior events in the country, will be held at the Sage Valley Golf Club in Graniteville, South Carolina.

Ad

The younger Woods, who is ranked 16th on the Junior Golf Scoreboard, is among the 36 male golfers who are invited to play in the tournament. The course, which is located not too far from Augusta National, will also see top junior golfers like Luke Colton, Miles Russell, and Louis Klein.

Charlie Woods will play the event from March 19 to 22 and seeks to add his name to the list of pars of past winners of the Junior Invitational that includes World No. 1 professional Scottie Scheffler.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback