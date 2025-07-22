Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods fails to make the cut at the U.S. Junior Amateur

Tiger Woods' son, Charlie Woods, who is currently rising through the ranks in his golf career, recently played at the U.S. Junior Amateur. While Round 1 of this competition proved to be difficult for Charlie, Round 2 didn't bring any relief either. As a matter of fact, the second round confirmed his exit from the competition. In this round, Charlie managed to score 3 over par, which meant he missed the cut at the U.S. Junior Amateur for the second straight year. However, even though Charlie missed the cut, he can still take some positives as he showed considerable improvement in Round 2 when compared to Round 1. In Round 1 of the U.S Junior Amateur, Charlie Woods scored 3 birdies and 9 bogeys in front of Tiger Woods, who was in attendance. This meant Charlie's total in that round was 11 over par. When compared to Round 2, it's clear that Charlie did comparatively well as he improved by 7 strokes to finish 3 over par. While Charlie Woods did not showcase his best at the U.S. Junior Amateur, it must be noted that he is only 16 years old and has a lot of time ahead of him. It will be interesting to see how Charlie recovers from this tough outing and whether he is able to perform better in future competitions.