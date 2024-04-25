Tiger Woods’ son Charlie Woods shoots 81 at US Open Local Qualifier, fails to qualify

Tiger Woods' son, Charlie Woods, played the US Open Local Qualifier on Thursday, April 25, looking to advance to the next level. This was Charlie's first US Open experience and he was unable to meet his goal.

Charlie Woods scored 9 over 81 in the Local Qualifier at The Legacy Golf & Tennis Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Woods managed just one birdie and carded four bogeys and three double bogeys to finish T61 in a field of 84 players (eight did not finish).

Michael Buttacavoli (3 under) won the qualifier, while the other qualifiers were Mark Brown (1 under), Justin Allen (1 under), Chris Ingham (1 under) and Jonah Wasserstrom (even par). Justin Griffith and Pierre-Henri Soero also finished at even par and are first and second alternate.

Wasserstrom was the top amateur in the qualifier. There were 31 amateurs (including Charlie Woods) in the event. Three of them were among the eight players who withdrew or did not finish.

Charlie Woods was the 22nd highest-ranked amateur (tied with three other players of similar status). Jessy Huebner, 15, finished T26 with a score of 3 over 75, while Bento Assis, 13, placed T46, with a score of 7 over 79.

Charlie tried to qualify for the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic a few weeks ago but failed after he scored 86 in the pre-qualifying.

Does Charlie Woods still have a chance to play in the US Open?

The qualifying process for the US Open, established by the United States Golf Association (USGA), involves players applying to participate in a local qualifying tournament, after which the USGA assigns them a venue to compete.

The one held this Thursday at The Legacy Golf & Tennis Club was Charlie's only opportunity. He will next have to try again in 2025.

More than 10,000 golfers applied to play in 109 qualifying tournaments that were held across 44 U.S. states. Players who advance in the qualifying tournaments will seek to qualify for the US Open in one of the 13 final qualifying tournaments.

Ten of the final stage events will be held in the United States, while Canada, Japan and England will host one per capita.

The main event, the 2024 US Open, will be held June 13-16 at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club's No. 2 Course.