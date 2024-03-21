Tiger Woods spotted in North Carolina supporting Charlie Woods ahead of his AJGA debut on a sponsor’s exemption

Tiger Woods has been the biggest supporter of his son Charlie Woods as he begins his journey in the world of golf. He caddied for Charlie at the Notah Begay III Championship last year, before playing alongside him at the 2023 PNC Championship.

Now, as Charlie Woods embarks on his journey to play on the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA), Tiger Woods is right by his side supporting him. Charlie Woods will be playing at the Will Lowery Junior Championship, in North Carolina. Charlie received a sponsors exemption into his debut event on the AJGA.

The 54-hole tournament will be played by golfers between 12 to 19. Ahead of the tournament which is set to be held from March 21, Tiger Woods was seen in North Carolina supporting Charlie Woods for his debut.

Charlie Woods recently attempted to qualify for the Cognizant Classic through one of the qualifier events. However, things did not exactly go as planned, as Charlie ended up shooting an 86.

Now, Charlie Woods will tee it off at 9:50 a.m. ET from the 10th hole at the Carolina Trace Country Club – Lake Course on March 22. Following is the schedule for the event:

Friday, March 22 - First Round Tee Times off Nos. 1 and 10 tees: 8 – 10 a.m.

First Round Tee Times off Nos. 1 and 10 tees: 8 – 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23 - Second Round Tee Times off Nos. 1 and 10 tees: 8 - 10 a.m.

Second Round Tee Times off Nos. 1 and 10 tees: 8 - 10 a.m. Sunday, March 24 - Final Round Tee Times off Nos. 1 and 10 tees: 8 - 10 a.m.

Tiger Woods name included in latest 2024 Masters field list

Tiger Woods himself has been back in the game for a few months now after his rehabilitation. Recently, the Augusta Masters also released the first list of golfers that will be a part of the 2024 Masters, in which Woods' name also made an appearance.

There has been eager anticipation to see Woods play at the Masters this year, after he withdrew last year due to pain in his ankle. Since then, he has undergone surgery as well as rehabilitation and might be able to play the entire tournament.

Woods has won the Masters 5 times, and has received Past champions status for this year's Masters. With Woods' withdrawal from the Genesis Invitational earlier this year, he will be looking to have a better tournament experience at the Masters.