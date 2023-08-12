Tiger Woods spotted 'walking fine' at a Junior Tournament in Florida with Charlie Woods

Golf legend Tiger Woods, who has been absent from action since April, was recently spotted 'walking fine' at a Junior Tournament in Florida with his son Charlie Woods.

Woods hadn't appeared in public since withdrawing after the third round of the 2023 Masters in April. Subsequently, he underwent subtalar fusion surgery and announced the premature end of his 2022–23 season.

Many fans on social media inquired with TW Legion, a Twitter handle dedicated to tracking Tiger's updates, about the golfer's current health status. However, TW Legion left fans disappointed, stating that they had no news regarding his present health situation.

TW Legion wrote on Twitter:

"🚨Lot of people have been messaging to ask for a Tiger health update. Sadly there is nothing to report at this stage. We’re nearing 4 months since surgery. Public sightings have been limited to non existent so hopefully he’s walking at this point.

"We know he’s not going to play much but we all still hope he’ll play occasionally if it’s possible. Maybe he’s busy planning out the future of the TOUR while he rehabs. I will never give up on Tiger Woods 🐐"

Image via Twitter.com/TWlegion

Following the tweet, one of the followers named Joe Simillie shared the good news that the 15-time major champion was recently seen walking comfortably at the junior golf tournament where his son Charlie was participating.

He wrote:

"I played in a junior tournament at Old Palm and Charlie was playing it in. Seemed to be walking fine"

Later, TW Legion confirmed the information itself in another tweet. It wrote:

"🚨#UPDATE from my post earlier tonight - a follower reached out and said Tiger was at a Junior tourney last week at Old Palm GC in FL and was seen walking with no boot. I confirmed to check and CW played in this tourney 👀

TW Legion shared an important update about Tiger Woods' health (Image via Twitter.com/TWlegion)

However, it will still take some time for Tiger to regain full fitness and return to action, which is great news for the fans who have been worried about their favorite player's health.

"It's a great addition," - Rory McIlroy on Tiger Woods' appointment as PGA Tour's sixth Player Director

The four-time major champion believes that the appointment of Tiger Woods as Player director is a great addition.

Last week, the 82-time winner on the PGA Tour was appointed Player Director, bringing the total number of Player Directors on the PGA Tour Policy Board to six.

Speaking at the pre-event conference of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, McIlroy shared his thoughts on Tiger's inclusion in the Policy Board.

He said:

"Look, it's a great addition. The player over the last 20 years that's left the biggest legacy on the game, for him to be involved in the discussions around the future of professional golf and what that may look like I think is very important”.

"Tiger has stepped up for all of us on Tour, and I think he realizes that the players that are on the policy board were trying to play regular golf, and at the same time try to navigate all these different things, as well."

With the addition of Tiger Woods, Player Directors now hold the majority on the policy board, with their number reaching six. The other members include five Player Directors, five Independent Directors, and the PGA of America Director.