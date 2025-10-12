"Tiger Woods should stop competitive golf" - Fans react to when will the 15x champion play again

  • home icon
By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Oct 12, 2025 21:17 GMT
Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, CA. - Source: Getty
Tiger Woods' health has been a major concern in the golf world in recent times. The legend has been on the sidelines since the 2024 Open Championship due to a series of injuries. Fans online recently shared their thoughts on his return.

Woods damaged his right Achilles tendon during a practice round in March 2025, necessitating emergency surgery and keeping him out of the game for about eight months. Rumors of his return began recently when he attempted a shot for the first time since his injury during the Nexus Cup at Liberty National.

However, these rumors were dashed when it was reported that Tiger Woods had lumbar disk replacement surgery, which will keep him out of action for an extended period of time. Recently, NUCLR Golf asked fans what they thought about Woods' status and when he could return.

The post read:

"🚨🐅⛳️ #DISCUSSION — When do you think we see Tiger Woods play golf again? @TWlegion"
In the replies section of this post, several fans expressed concern about the 82-time PGA Tour winner, the majority saying it is time for Woods to retire from professional golf. Fans said Woods could only play three or four important tournaments throughout the season.

"I doubt we will other than charity type events. Father Time is unbeaten. What more does he need to do? Ride off into the sunset…" one fan wrote.
"For his health, he should stop competitive golf. Maybe just play the Open and Father Son. The Hero. That’s it," another fan pointed out.
"At this point....should we?? I miss seeing the Big Cat playing but it's now the ghost of TW," one fan exclaimed.
"Never. He shouldn’t anymore for his body. We got nearly 30 years of unreal. That hasn’t been enough, it’s been more than enough. We just hoped there’d still be more," another fan chimed in.
"Professionally? Never again, not even on the Champions Tour where he could use a golf cart," one fan shouted.
Apart from the fans, Tiger Woods also received a warm message from one of the biggest golf legends.

Ernie Els sends a touching message to Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods at the 2025 U.S. Junior Amateur - Day One - Source: Getty
Following the revelation of Tiger Woods' operation, Ernie Els, a four-time Major champion, posted an Instagram story for the 'big cat.' Els uploaded a photo of Woods with a text that wished him a swift recovery and comeback.

The caption in the picture of the post read:

"Get better soon Big Cat - all the very best to you and your family."

So far, no dates for Woods' prospective return have been established. However, it is believed that a lumbar disk replacement operation takes approximately six months to fully heal.

