Tiger Woods successfully finishes 4 round tournament at Augusta ending his historic Masters campaign with +5, 77

2024 was Tiger Woods' worst finish in the Masters Tournament in the last 28 years. However, this edition held enormous significance for him and his fans for many reasons.

Tiger Woods completed his four rounds at the Masters 2024, with a fourth round of 5-over 77. His 72-hole score was 16-over 304 and in all likelihood, he will place 60th (last) on the leaderboard.

However, the fact that he finished all four rounds is in itself remarkable. This is Tiger Woods' first full tournament since the 2023 Hero World Challenge, and his first official tournament on the PGA Tour since The Genesis Invitational 2023. In between, Woods suffered ailments that led to ankle fusion surgery.

In the process of finishing his participation in The Masters, Woods set another record for the tournament, making the cut for the 24th consecutive time. In doing so, he surpassed the previous record held by Gary Player and Fred Couples.

Tiger Woods played the first two rounds with very good scores, (1 over and even par) but could not keep up the pace during the weekend.

Woods was cut at the 1996 edition of The Masters. Since then, he had never finished outside the Top 47 until 2024. Fair to say that in 2023 he had no official finish as he withdrew before the start of the third round, as well as not playing in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2021 due to injuries.

Who did Tiger Woods play his final round with at the 2024 Masters?

Neal Shipley was the lucky player who got to play with Woods in the final round of the Masters 2024. Shipley will receive the lowest amateur award, as he was the only one to make the cut.

Shipley was the runner-up of the last US Amateur, which opened the doors to Augusta National. The youngster could not have had a better experience in the tournament, as he made the cut and had the incredible chance to play 18 holes with a five-time green jacket winner.

Throughout the round, Woods was seen chatting animatedly with Shipley and his caddie. Shipley had his high school best friend, Carter Pitcairn, on his bag. The Ohio State student scored 12 over for 72 holes.