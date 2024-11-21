Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red collabs with luxury Golf brand, release accessories ranging from $70 to $1100

Tiger Woods's Sun Day Red has recently collaborated with Vessel Golf to launch golf bags ranging from $450 to $1,100. The American legendary golfer cut ties with Nike at the start of 2024 and soon after launched his own apparel brand, Sun Day Red, in collaboration with renowned golf equipment company TaylorMade.

The brand has already introduced a number of collections featuring golf apparel, shoes, and accessories, and has now teased its golf bag and headcover collection.

In collaboration with Vessel Golf, Sun Day Red has unveiled its latest collection of accessories and golf bags. It is a limited-edition collection of premium luxury golf bags. The collection includes three bags, including two stand bags and one traveling case to protect the golf clubs.

Trending

They are made from leather with unique Sun Day Red detailing. The Sun Day Red X Vessel Leather Sunday III Stand Bag is priced at $1,100, while the Sun Day Red X Vessel V 6-Way Stand Bag is priced at $450.

The new golf bag features a unique design. It has 15 stripes on the leg and 15 cross-stitches, representing the 15 Major titles won by Tiger Woods. The bags also display Vessel branding on the side.

Speaking about the professional collaboration, Sun Day Red stated (via Official website):

"We’ve partnered with Vessel, golf’s preeminent accessories maker, to offer a premium line of Sun Day Red accessories, including bags and headcovers, each one smartly designed, highly functional and made of durable, high-quality materials. All are approved by Tiger and built to keep your gear protected, easy to transport and easy to access."

In addition to the bags, the company has also launched headcovers, and other accessories, ranging from $65 to $100. Here are the prices and products of the Sun Day Red x Vessel collection:

Sun Day Red x Vessel Leather Sunday III Stand Bag: $1,100.00

Sun Day Red x Vessel Player V 6-Way Stand Bag: $450.00

Sun Day Red x Vessel Travel Golf Case 2.0: $475.00

Sun Day Red x Vessel Driver Blackout Icon Headcover: $100.00

Sun Day Red x Vessel Driver Vert Wordmark Headcover: $100.00

Sun Day Red x Vessel Driver Logo Headcover: $100.00

Sun Day Red x Vessel Blade Putter Headcover: $70.00

Sun Day Red x Vessel Alignment Stick Headcover: $65.00

Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red teases a brand-new shoe

Earlier this month, Tiger Woods's Sun Day Red teased their brand-new shoe collection, set to launch next month. They shared a glimpse of the shoes and their unique features on Instagram.

The new shoes provide superior ground contact with a full-length TPU tread plate sole. They feature four spikes on the sole, offering stability and maximum connection to the ground, along with secondary and tertiary traction elements which are engineered to maximize traction.

Sharing the announcement about the launch, Sun Day Red wrote:

"Building a better outsole starts with a few key features. Swipe to learn more about our high-performance classic golf shoe, arriving 12.04.24."

Notably, the shoes display the Sun Day Red logo and the brand's name on the sole.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback