Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red launches '94 Legends Collection, honoring first US Amateur victory

Tiger Woods blends history and innovation together with the latest launch of Sun Day Red's '94 Legends Collection. The apparel line pays homage to the 15-time Major championship winner's first victory at the US Amateur in 1994.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner won the prestigious amateur event at 18 years old. Tiger Woods wore a peach and white striped shirt with a large straw hat, which quickly became an iconic look. The '94 Legends Collection features the striped shirt in three colorways: black and white, peach and white, and blue and black.

Woods' new Vintage AM Stripe shirts feature advanced fiber in the material, which immediately and continuously reduces the skin temperature. The hems of the shirts are equipped with the brand's signature Stay Tucked Stepped Hem for a fitted look along with side vents.

Here's a look at Sun Day Red's description of the inspiration behind the product (via Sun Day Red):

"Tiger’s first of three U.S. Amateur titles came in 1994 at TPC Sawgrass, fueled by arguably his greatest comeback. Six down through 13 holes, he fought back and squared the match on the 35th hole, Sawgrass’s famous par-3 17th with a birdie putt from the fringe, then closed it out with a par on the final hole for a 1-up victory. The grit, focus and never-give-up attitude he displayed was a harbinger of what was to come. Thirty-one years later, watch for him wearing this polo in 2025."

Tiger Woods' '94 Legends Collection shirts are available for purchase on Sun Day Red's official website for $125 per piece. The collection also features the Cypress Block Polo, which is a modern take on the Vintage AM Stripe shirts.

Tiger Woods' amateur and junior titles explored

Tiger Woods' golf journey kickstarted when he first appeared on CBS News' Mike Douglas Show at the age of 2 years old, when he showcased his natural talent. From the age of 6 to 20, he won several amateur and junior titles that eventually translated to 82 wins on the PGA Tour.

Here's a look at Tiger Woods' accomplishments as an amateur, collegiate and junior golfer (via TGR):

1984 Optimist International Junior World (8 years old)

1985 Optimist International Junior World (9 years old)

1988 Optimist International Junior World (12 years old)

1989 Optimist International Junior World (13 years old)

1990 Optimist International Junior World (14 years old)

1990 Insurance Youth Golf Classic National (14 years old)

1991 US Junior Amateur Championship (15 years old)

1991 Optimist International Junior World (15 years old)

1992 US Junior Amateur Championship (16 years old)

1993 US Junior Amateur Championship (17 years old)

1994 US Amateur Championship (18 years old)

1994 Western Amateur Championship (18 years old)

1994 Southern California Golf Association Amateur Championship (18 years old)

1994 Pacific Northwest Amateur Championship (18 years old)

1994 William Tucker Invitational (18 years old)

1994 Jerry Pate Invitational (18 years old)

1994 World Amateur Team Championships (18 years old)

1995 U.S. Amateur Championship (19 years old)

1996 U.S. Amateur Championship (20 years old)

1996 Las Vegas Invitational (20 years old)

1996 Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic (20 years old)

1996 NCAA Championship (20 years old)

1996 Pac-10 Championship (20 years old)

1996 NCAA West Regional (20 years old)

