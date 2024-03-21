Tiger Woods has “taken the position of PGA Tour Policy Board leader” amid meeting with PIF chief, says Webb Simpson

Details of the meeting that Tiger Woods and the rest of the PGA Tour Player Directors held with Yasir Al-Rumayyan have begun to emerge. One of the participants, Webb Simpson, said Woods has "taken the position of PGA Tour Policy Board leader."

Simpson is one of the PGA Tour Player Directors who met with the Governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), Yasir Al-Ryumayyan. The meeting took place in the Bahamas on Monday, March 18.

Simpson returned from the Bahamas to Florida to play in the Valspar Championship. From the Innisbrook Resort he offered statements to the press about the interview with the PIF leader, and below is an excerpt (via Sports Illustrated):

"Outside of our meeting he [Tiger Woods] has been super engaged along the way. He’s a great leader and I really think he’s taken the position of our leader and we rely on him a lot..."

"What I was interested in going there was to learn more about who he [Yasir Al-Rumayyan] is and what he’s thinking. Learn about LIV more. What was your intention and hope there? How’s it going? All that kind of stuff. A meet and greet and learn. I think he wanted to learn from us kind of what we think. We wanted to figure out what he thinks."

The Bahamas meeting was attended by the PGA Tour's six Player Directors which, in addition to Tiger Woods and Webb Simpson, include Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay and Peter Malnati. Also in attendance were newly appointed Liaison Director Joe Ogilvie and Commissioner Jay Monahan.

Available reports indicate that Tiger Woods hosted the meeting at his residence in the Bahamas, and played golf with Yasir Al-Rumayyan at the Albany course, where the Hero World Challenge is played each year. It has also been reported that both remained on the islands at least until the Tuesday following the meeting.

When will Tiger Woods play again?

Negotiations with the PIF are keeping Tiger Woods' thoughts quite busy, however, this Wednesday he was officially announced as part of the field for The Masters Tournament 2024.

The event at Augusta National Golf Club is just over two weeks away. It is expected that Woods will be able to take his place on the field, with many fans hopeful for a strong performance from him in a tournament he's won five times.