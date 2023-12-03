Tiger Woods takes the lead in PGA Tour’s ‘unity’ amid growing frustrations over LIV Golf merger

As the golf world navigates through uncertain times, Tiger Woods has taken the lead in the PGA Tour's Policy Board to address the merger between the LIV Golf series and the PGA Tour. Woods, along with other members of the PGA Tour board have written an open letter to all the players over the situation.

The Saudi Arabian PIF and the PGAT announced a shock merger in June. The new merger will bring about a framework agreement that will see a newer, bigger golf entity. As the final agreement is due by December 31, Woods has been appointed as the Player Director for the PGA Tour Policy Board.

Tiger Woods, along with other player directors, has served as a checkpoint for the framework agreement so that the players are not left in the dark about the developments in the sport. With the recent uncertainty piling up, Woods wrote an open letter that read (according to The Mirror):

"Since Tiger joined the Policy Board on August 1st, the Player Directors have been doing everything we can to ensure the PGA Tour is best positioned to thrive for decades to come. We have learned a lot, and we are encouraged by progress on multiple fronts."

Tiger Woods, other directors, meet with Saudi Arabian PIF and other investors in recent developments

The open letter went on to give many updates about the ongoing framework agreement, including the directors meeting with potential investors for the PGA Tour. Tiger Woods further outlined:

"Each of us has a unique experience playing on the PGA Tour. The diversity of the Player Directors reflects that reality. The ebbs and flows of our performance, the challenges we face and the opportunities we seize are what make our sport so dynamic. Despite our differences, there is so much more that unites us than ever before."

Tiger Woods and others are meeting with several other investors to be able to meet the deadline of December 31 for the framework agreement. The board is set to deliver an objective agreement that best serves the present as well as the future of the PGA Tour.