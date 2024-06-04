Tiger Woods takes scouting trip to Pinehurst days ahead of the 2024 US Open

Tiger Woods will be in the field for the 2024 US Open to be played from June 13-16 at Pinehurst, thanks to a special exemption. Woods' preparation began immediately after missing the cut at the PGA Championship and, as usual, included a visit to the event's venue.

Woods has already made a scouting visit to the No. 2 course at the Pinehurst resort, where the 2024 US Open will be played. The information was reported by the X (formerly Twitter) account TWLegion, who posted the following text:

“With a week to go before the U.S. Open, Tiger is out scouting Pinehurst No.2 today.”

Pinehurst No. 2 is a course designed by the legendary Donald J. Ross and opened in 1907. It was subsequently renovated in 1974 and 2010. It is currently 7,588 yards and is par 70, with a course rating of 76.5 and a slope rating of 138.

This course is one of the most renowned in America, and has hosted numerous top-level tournaments. These include the 1936 PGA Championship; the 1999, 2005 and 2014 US Open; the 1951 Ryder Cup; and the 2014 US Women's Open.

Tiger Woods has competed twice at Pinehurst Resort (1999 and 2005 US Open). In 1999, he finished tied for third, two strokes behind Payne Stewart, while in 2005, he finished second, two strokes behind Michael Campbell.

After missing the cut at the 2024 PGA Championship two weeks ago, Tiger Woods made it clear he was already focused on the Pinehurst event. He said during his press conference after his second round:

"I need to clean up my rounds but also know physically yes, I am better than I was a month ago. I still have more ways to go, lots of improvement to go physically and hopefully, my team and I can get that done pre Pinehurst and going into it."

LIV Golf players who have scouted Pinehurst as well as Tiger Woods

Other players are in the same stage of preparation for the US Open as Tiger Woods. As reported by NUCLR GOLF, LIV Golf stars Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm scouted Pinehurst No. 2 this Monday, June 3.

Mickelson has played in all three editions of the U.S. Open held at Pinehurst. In 1999, he earned the first of his six second-place finishes at the event, while in 2005, he finished T33 and in 2014, T28.

In the case of Jon Rahm, he has not played official tournaments at Pinehurst, but he did win the 2021 US Open, which was played at Torrey Pines.

The field for the 2024 US Open was finalized on Monday with the conclusion of the open qualifying process. Most players, both qualified and exempt, are expected to explore Pinehurst No. 2 in the nine days remaining before the start of the event.