Tiger Woods' text messages to Brooks Koepka once went unanswered, as confirmed then by LIV Golfer

Brooks Koepka once ghosted Tiger Woods in 2019. Unlike many claims at the time, it was not intentional and was caused due to a mix-up with Koepka’s phone. The incident happened during the 2019 Open Championship, where both Woods and Koepka were playing.

Ahead of the tournament at Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim, Northern Ireland, Woods texted Koepka to tag along for a practice session. The legendary golfer himself revealed the same in his pre-tournament press conference. The then-44-year-old said that he reached out to the then-four-time major champion to praise him on his game as well.

Speaking at the 148th Open Championship pre-tournament press conference, Tiger Woods said:

“Tell you a funny story. I texted Brooksy, ‘Congratulations on another great finish.’ What he’s done in the last four major championships has been just unbelievable. To be so consistent, so solid. He’s been in contention to win each and every major championship. And I said, ‘Hey, dude, do you mind if I tag along and play a practice round?'”

It is noteworthy that Woods was also on the lookout to gain some local knowledge from Brooks Koepka’s caddie Ricky Elliott, a Portrush native, during the session. However, the latter never returned Woods’ texts. The 15-time major champion concluded his comment by stating that he “heard nothing” in return.

Brooks Koepka reasons ghosting Tiger Woods

However, Koepka soon cleared the air. The now LIV Golfer said that he’d switched phones ahead of the incident and missed Woods’ message. He noted that he eventually returned the text and the issue had since been resolved.

Speaking to Sky Sports after his round at the Open Championship, Brooks Koepka said:

"I changed my phone number, that was the problem. I changed it after the U.S Open when somebody leaked it, so I changed it on Monday night… I don't get that many texts and I didn't let many people know obviously. I mean we don't text that often and I didn't get any of his text messages, but I texted him on Wednesday and gave him my new number and he texted me back so don't worry. We're good."

Interestingly, both Woods and Koepka had varying outings at the event. Woods failed to make the cut and crashed out of the championship after the first two rounds. Meanwhile, Koepka cruised to finish T4. Shane Lowry won the title.

Needless to say, the two golfers’ relationship only deteriorated since the incident. For the unversed, Brooks Koepka signed for LIV Golf for a reported sum of $130 million. The golfer went on to lead the breakaway tour's Smash GC side. This didn’t sit well with Tiger Woods, who backed the PGA Tour in the PGA-LIV fight.

The two golfers seem to have stopped talking to one another ever since Koepka defected to the Saudi-backed series.