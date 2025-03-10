Tiger Woods' TGL aims expansion, looks to add one new franchise - Reports

TGL's first regular season is in the books, and Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's joint venture is about to start its first playoff next week. There were six teams in total, but that could change in the near future.

According to a new report, they're looking to expand in year two, and they're targeting one more franchise to play alongside the six existing ones from the first year.

The teams were the following: Justin Thomas' Atlanta Drive GC, Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club, McIlroy's Boston Common, Collin Morikawa's LA Golf Club, Wyndham Clark's The Bay Golf Club, and Xander Schauffele's New York Golf Club.

Now, there could be a seventh team starting in January when the league returns to action after this month's playoffs. As for who could be involved with the new team, ownership is unclear presently. There are also no reports as to what top players could be added.

However, there would need to be four players added to fit the current roster size. Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, Sepp Straka and Robert MacIntyre are among the top-ranked players not on TGL presently. The league is aiming to add a team within the next year or two.

TGL star addresses first year in playoffs

The Bay Golf Club's Shane Lowry admitted that losing going into the playoffs could be a good thing for his team moving forward. The golfer and his team fell to Los Angeles Golf Club last time out.

Shane Lowry addressed his TGL team's loss (Image via Imagn)

As one of the four teams who did make the playoffs, Lowry said via ESPN that a loss going in could motivate his teammates, which include Ludvig Aberg and Wyndham Clark:

"I think if anything, it might be a blessing in disguise going into the playoffs. It might be a bit of a kick in the backside that we need, and we can get our heads down and focus a little better going in there."

In the future, there could be more teams contending for the playoffs with the possible expansion, which would then make these playoff spots even more coveted by the teams across the league.

