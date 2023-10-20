Tiger Woods’ TGL announces Fanatics as official operator for league and e-commerce platforms

Tiger Woods' TGL has added to its growing family after Fanatics signed a multi-year deal as the official operator for the league and each team's e-commerce platforms. It will now design and manufacture all the official merchandise of the tech-forward league as an official licensee.

The e-commerce company will make all six teams' merchandise available on its official networks and also through all the third party retail accounts via wholesale. The official merchandise will also be available on the league's official e-commerce store, TGLGolf.com, and on each team's official website.

Brian Swallow, the Fanatics SVP of Strategy and Corporate Development, shared his statement in the recent press release by Tiger Woods' TGL and expressed his gratitude towards joining them.

"Fanatics is thrilled to partner with TGL presented by SoFi. As this new innovative league aims to merge technology, star power, and golf, Fanatics looks forward to contributing to those efforts through a best-in-class e-commerce shopping experience which will feature a variety of our own designs," he said.

Swallow added in the statement that the Fanatics are "uniquely positioned" to help Tiger Woods' TGL achieve its goals of building a bridge between golf, technology, and culture. He said that they would bring all the access to fans through rapid online and mobile commerce platforms.

Jarrett Dube, CMO of TMRW Sports Group, also shared an official statement welcoming Fanatics as official e-commerce partners.

"TGL presented by Sofi will be a new way to experience golf, and Fanatics is a perfect match to make our league and teams a tangible part of that experience through high-quality merchandise," Dube said.

"With Fanatics expertise and industry-leading technology, we aim to welcome a broad spectrum of sports fans to golf by making the sport more accessible, and that extends to the products and culturally relevant experience we deliver to TGL fans who want to be a part of our community," he added.

Also, the multi-year deal between the Fanatics and Tiger Woods' TGL was brokered by CAA Sports Licensing who is the League's exclusive licensing representative.

Exploring the teams and players who have joined the Tiger Woods' TGL so far

The teach-forward league is scheduled to kickstart in January 2023 at the purpose-built arena in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Till now, five of the six teams' rights have been sold with Steph Curry, alongside Avenue Sports Fund with Marc Lasry, being the newest owners.

Here are the names of the teams and their owners:

Atlanta Drive GC - Arthur M. Blank, AMB Sports and Entertainment

Arthur M. Blank, AMB Sports and Entertainment TGL Boston: John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon, and Fenway Sports Group

John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon, and Fenway Sports Group Los Angeles Golf Club: Alexis Ohanian, Seven Seven Six, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams with limited partners - Alex Morgan, Servando Carrasco, and Michelle Wie West

Alexis Ohanian, Seven Seven Six, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams with limited partners - Alex Morgan, Servando Carrasco, and Michelle Wie West TGL New York: Steven A. Cohen of Cohen Private Ventures

Steven A. Cohen of Cohen Private Ventures TGL San Francisco: Avenue Sports Fund with Marc Lasry, Stephen Curry, and limited partners - Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson

The list of players committed to TGL includes the founders, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, the reigning Masters Champion Jon Rahm, and other PGA Tour stars such as Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Cam Young, Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala, Lucas Glover, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee, Billy Horschel, and Kevin Kisner.